Transcript for How Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World'

You have all the money in the world. Reporter: "All the money in the world" has become the title of not one but two powerful men. John Paul Getty and the man originally cast to play him, Kevin spacey. Had you completely cut the film already? Oh, yeah, I was done. I was delivered. I was walking away. I had already started another movie. Reporter: Then October 29, less than two months before the scheduled release of the film, the actor Anthony Rapp accused spacey of pushing him on to a bed and climbing on top of him during a party in the '80s when Rapp was just 14. Spacey claims not to remember the incident but apologized for any hurt. Were you surprised when the revelations came out about him? Not completely surprised. I knew he had a bit of a reputation. I keep out of that. I don't read tabloid. Don't touch it. All I'm concerned about is the individuals as an artist. How how much would you pay to release your grandson? Reporter: Spacey was starring alongside Michelle Williams in the true tale of the kidnapping of Getty's grandson. Were you friends with Kevin spacey? Were you surprised at these accusations, revelations? We had very little interaction. Reporter: Within weeks more than a dozen men accused spacey of sexual misconduct. Netflix soon announced their flagship "House of cards" would continue but without spacey. The trailer for "All the money in the world" to drop, spacey was in it. They were just going to release the picture anyway? I didn't wait for that to happen. I knew inevitably by the time you finish, there will be a reason why it won't get released. I didn't want that to happen. Reporter: Scott decided to recast and reshoot mere weeks from its then-december 22nd release. He asked veteran Venable oldest ever Oscar actor winner Christopher plummer to replace spacey. He said screw you. Why didn't you offer it to me in first place. Reporter: He slept on it, then said he was in. I wanted to do it immediately. I was very surprised it was much longer than I thought. My god, what have I done? Two days later we were off to London. And shooting. Reporter: Christopher plummer is 88 years old. Ridley Scott is 80. Sony coughed up another $10 million to cover cost ks and a scramble unprecedented in movie history was under way. I love the chase. Even though I don't look like I like it. Cool, and my demeanor is smooth and elegant. But underneath there's a real . And he's a bit of a door kicker. Reporter: Nine days, 18-hour days, 22 scenes, reshot in London and Rome, but not in the Jordanian desert from which spacey was digitally erased and plummer, shot on a green screen inserted. If I've got Getty here and maybe the edge of Michelle, then I have to reshoot that. Reporter: So they also needed Michelle Williams back on set. I received a phone call from a producer. He said, please don't talk to anybody about this, but would you if you could. I said not only would I, but I'll give you back my salary if that would help and I'll give you my thianksgiving break if that would help. Reporter: Why did you feel this strongly? I felt like here we go again. It's all about the abuser. And that's the tyranny of abuse is that it's always about them. And we're all living in the aftermath of their actions. Reporter: Williams did not want everyone else's hard work to go to waste. For no one is it more painful than the people whose lives were directly affected, but it certainly infiltrated our lives and our work and our families and our time. And to have all of this for naught was really a shame. Reporter: Scott and Williams both received golden globe nominations for this film. She is the star, plays Gail Getty fighting to get her son back from the mafia and trying to get one of the wealthiest men in the world to pay the ransom. Ridley Scott, I want to tell it from a woman's perspective. Reporter: Plummer also got the golden globe nod, nine days work. We tried to find some vulnerability in the old man. I concentrated on making him perhaps more human than he deserved to be. Reporter: And Kevin spacey now eight "House of cards" employees allege sexual harassment. Spacey is reportedly right now seeking treatment. We reached out to him for comment and have not yet heard back. Have either of you spoken to Kevin spacey? No. I think it's up to them to call me. Reporter: How might history treat him? Should he be allowed to have his private life? I think it's a big endless debate and a big question, but I think, yes, it should be -- "American beauty" is a great movie. What can you do, take that away from him? You can't. Christopher Walz on your list. The list is very short. Only two people. And I made the wrong choice. Reporter: The movie hits theaters Christmas day, three days behind the original schedule. Ridley Scott claims he prefers December 25th anyway. Nick watt for "Nightline."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.