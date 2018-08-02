Kylie Jenner's baby photo broke a record, 2018 Gerber Baby announced

The 20-year-old reality star's post about her baby girl Stormi broke an Instagram record, and Gerber introduced Lucas Warren as their new "spokesbaby."
0:47 | 02/08/18

Transcript for Kylie Jenner's baby photo broke a record, 2018 Gerber Baby announced
Finally here tonight a reminder nothing can break the internet quite like a baby can the Kardashians keep up with kylie Jenner's new born now the most likes of all time. Check out this history first Gerber baby with down syndrome chosen as official sports baby in over 140,000 entries. If you really want to be entertained seek an older spice, baby spice with spice girls, announcing a reunion tour. Finally giving some of us what we really,really want.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52924660,"title":"Kylie Jenner's baby photo broke a record, 2018 Gerber Baby announced","duration":"0:47","description":"The 20-year-old reality star's post about her baby girl Stormi broke an Instagram record, and Gerber introduced Lucas Warren as their new \"spokesbaby.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/kylie-jenners-baby-photo-broke-record-2018-gerber-52924660","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
