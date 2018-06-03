Meghan McCain said she wishes Trump would apologize for comments about POWs

"I wish he would apologize," McCain told ABC News "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang. "It's that simple."
0:44 | 03/06/18

President from its rhetoric can be very divisive one of the things that I remember he says about your dad was war heroes I prefer the ones who didn't get captured. What was your reaction I wish she would apologize is that simple I just wish. I wouldn't forehand to apologize for it think that the attacks on the content family they're statistics that show that there are few moments during the election that even his supporters. Didn't agree with that and I know that my father and the attack on the gold star in the air to of those moments. They think no matter who you are you don't like attacking matter and yet president trump hasn't apologized for any of those things even though his supporters don't like it. What do you make of that in terms of his character he gets down politics. And I think that maybe has egos in the way or whatever but I would implore him at this moment to apologize for it.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

