Miami plastic surgeon who films surgeries on Snapchat gets reality show

More
Dr. Michael Salzhauer, who shows off all kinds of procedures from butt lifts to full "mommy makeovers," now stars in a TV show called "Dr. Miami."
6:29 | 03/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Miami plastic surgeon who films surgeries on Snapchat gets reality show

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46484290,"title":"Miami plastic surgeon who films surgeries on Snapchat gets reality show","duration":"6:29","description":"Dr. Michael Salzhauer, who shows off all kinds of procedures from butt lifts to full \"mommy makeovers,\" now stars in a TV show called \"Dr. Miami.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/miami-plastic-surgeon-films-surgeries-snapchat-reality-show-46484290","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.