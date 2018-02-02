Michelle Obama tells Ellen how former president got short straw in their new home

The former first lady stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she revealed what it's like in her family's new home.
0:39 | 02/02/18

And finally tonight, in her first interview since leaving the white house, Michelle Obama tells Ellen about her new family home and how the former president is still adjusting to private life. Does he have the room he wants, the closet he wants? Oh, no, no, no. No, no. He got so short changed on this whole deal. He doesn't have enough closet space. Sorry. And Sasha actually killed in this house. She has like this two-room suite. It's all decked out. So he's really hating on her. And the dogs, beau and sonny don't know what a doorbell is. I've never heard that before. It was Robert frost who said,

