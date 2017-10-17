Transcript for Michelle Obama's White House photographer shares candid stories

How about this photograph here with the -- First ever girl scout camp-out on the south lawn of the white house. Like, how cool. Reporter: Just one day in the life for photographer Amanda Louis don. Now sharing the stories behind a collection of intimate images of former first lady Michelle Obama, in her new book "Chasing light." As a photographer, you can spend your whole career chasing light. But for me, the deeper meaning was, working at the white house of a transformative time for me. Reporter: From humble beginnings, she worked her way up to staff photographer, one of a few women in this role in history. I learned from her that you can be anything. Reporter: For four years, Amanda traveled with Mrs. Obama, capturing photos of the first lady. She has such a seriously role, but she has this lightness about her. She loves to laugh. Didn't the president tweet this photo for Valentine's day? Yeah, which is pretty cool. Reporter: One of her most widely shared. I think that's the importance of having good editors, because I'm such a perfectionist, I'm like, the picture is kind of messy. And then my editor is like, the moment. And I'm like, oh, yeah. And I believe that's the great wall. I love that picture because it shows that being a mother is still her most important priority. How are you different from the first day? I found confidence. The first lady taught us that the challenges you've encountered in life are actually your strengths. Big thanks to berorobin Roberts and thanks to you for watching.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.