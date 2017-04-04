Transcript for The North Carolina Tar Heels are the newly crowned NCAA Champions

And finally tonight, thanks to a key block in the final minute of the NCAA finals, the North Carolina tar heels are champions again. A little chilly effort here! It was North Carolina, college basketball blue bloods versus the west coast version of blue collar, Gonzaga. The tar heels seeking their sixth national titles. The bulldogs their very first. Comes in. Meeks. Up ahead to Jackson. For the five-point lead! Only one could end this night with the prize 300 schools dreamed of when the season started. Off the mark. And this year the confetti is going to fall for north Carolina! They're not going to be denied this time. When it was over, Cinderella sent home in tears. Potential outgunned by pedigree. We're here with the national champions, the North Carolina tar heels. Congratulations to the tar heels, who avenged their loss in the championship game from last year. It was Douglas Macarthur who put it quite simply. "There is no substitute for victory."

