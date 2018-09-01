Oprah Winfrey, #TimesUp among Golden Globes' biggest moments

More
Oprah Winfrey highlighted the story of Recy Taylor during her speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
7:32 | 01/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oprah Winfrey, #TimesUp among Golden Globes' biggest moments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52229313,"title":"Oprah Winfrey, #TimesUp among Golden Globes' biggest moments","duration":"7:32","description":"Oprah Winfrey highlighted the story of Recy Taylor during her speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award.","url":"/Nightline/video/oprah-winfrey-timesup-golden-globes-biggest-moments-52229313","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.