Pennsylvania voters, their children reflect on Trump's first 100 days

More
Several voters in this crucial battleground state talk about how they felt about the president's campaign promises before the election compared to how they feel about him today.
9:48 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pennsylvania voters, their children reflect on Trump's first 100 days

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47075618,"title":"Pennsylvania voters, their children reflect on Trump's first 100 days","duration":"9:48","description":"Several voters in this crucial battleground state talk about how they felt about the president's campaign promises before the election compared to how they feel about him today.","url":"/Nightline/video/pennsylvania-voters-children-reflect-trumps-100-days-47075618","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.