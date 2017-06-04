Transcript for Pepsi pulls protest ad starring Kendall Jenner after backlash

Finally tonight, what does black lives matter have to do with Pepsi? According to many, nothing. Pepsi's edgy new web ad features a diverse crowd led by reality star Kendall Jenner. ??? We are the movement ??? Reporter: Disarming tensions between police and protesters with help of a sugary beverage. The similarity with this iconic image offended some activists who accuse Pepsi of trivializing the black lives matter movement. The daughter of Dr. Martin Luther king Jr., shot dead in Memphis 49 years ago this week, tweeted, if only daddy would have known about the power of Pepsi. This afternoon, Pepsi apologized to Dr. King's daughter and pulled the spot. ??? I'd like to buy the world a home ??? Reporter: Coke famously keyed in on political turmoil in the 1970s with its hilltop ad. A Madison avenue moment so successful, it served as the series finale for "Mad men." ??? I'd like to buy the world a home ??? Reporter: But Pepsi hasn't had don draper's touch. A few years back the company pulled this mountain dew web ad featuring a rambunctious goat -- Better not snitch on a player! Reporter: In a police lineup with black men. Pepsi does have regrets. The company notes commitment to diversity. 42% of the company's senior executives are people of color. ??? This generation ??? Reporter: The company says its new ad was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding, adding, clearly we missed the mark. I'm David Wright for "Nightline" in New York.

