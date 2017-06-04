-
Now Playing: Pepsi apologizes for new ad after receiving huge backlash
-
Now Playing: Pepsi, Kendall Jenner protest ad criticized as tone deaf
-
Now Playing: Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad faces backlash
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin opens up on new memoir, past addiction, playing Trump
-
Now Playing: Pepsi pulls protest ad starring Kendall Jenner after backlash
-
Now Playing: 'Speechless' cast on how groundbreaking comedy stays heartfelt
-
Now Playing: Beyonce posts moving online tribute to husband Jay-Z
-
Now Playing: Hell on Earth: Horrific aftermath of alleged Syria chemical attack
-
Now Playing: Hell on Earth: The fall of Syria and rise of ISIS
-
Now Playing: Radio host Wendy Walsh addresses Bill O'Reilly sexual harassment claims
-
Now Playing: 1 child dead, six others hospitalized for carbon-monoxide poisoning at Michigan hotel pool
-
Now Playing: The North Carolina Tar Heels are the newly crowned NCAA Champions
-
Now Playing: Dec. 12, 1997: Drawing laughter: The cartoonists of The New Yorker magazine
-
Now Playing: How Texas woman survived 5 days stranded in Ariz. desert
-
Now Playing: Tracking endangered lemurs in the heart of Madagascar
-
Now Playing: Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman talk violent scenes on 'Big Little Lies'
-
Now Playing: Carl Jr's infamous racy ads are getting a brand new look
-
Now Playing: Miami plastic surgeon who films surgeries on Snapchat gets reality show
-
Now Playing: 'I don't blame him,' says alleged getaway driver of OK resident who killed teens
-
Now Playing: Mall carjacking victim's widow takes the stand at murder trial