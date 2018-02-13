Transcript for Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama unveiled at National Portrait Gallery

The official portraits for president Obama and the former first lady unveiled today, and they are anything but garden variety. Social media lighting up over this untraditional background, celebrating with some hilarious memes. Some joking the artist was inspired by Obama gal pal Beyonce. The president seeming pleased with his portrait. That's pretty sharp. But he did have a few complaints. I tried to negotiate less gray hair. I tried to negotiate smaller ears. As usual, he was much more flattering when it came to his wife. I want to thank you for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness. Of the woman that I love. And adding to the hotness, a historic milestone. These are the first official presidential and first lady portraits painted by African-American artists. Kehinde Wiley and Amy cheryld. That's pretty sharp.

