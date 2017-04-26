Transcript for Radio host Charlamagne Tha God on 'black privilege,' his connection with Tomi Lahren

Let's face it. Sometimes the unvarnished truth can be painful, cruel even. And yet it helped make charlemagne the god of hip-hop radio. Here's my "Nightline" coanchor Dan Harris. He's just crazy. Reporter: He's one of the brashest voices in American pop culture. Nothing about you says faithful to a man, nothing. That's . I'm totally faithful. Reporter: The say anything to anyone hip-hop deejay charlemagne the god. Are you notoriously late on purpose? I don't know, I'm doing better with I heard you're banging every white woman in Hollywood -- Reporter: Cohost of what he calls the world's most dangerous morning show. Y'all saug my name, put some respect on it. I'm putting up with you, . I'm the radio guy, don't act tough. Reporter: The breakfast club syndicated in more than 70 markets nationwide. What's something that you always carry with you? Hot sauce. Reporter: He's gone head to head with Hillary Clinton. People are going to say, okay, she's pandering to black people. Is it working? Reporter: He's taken on artists like Kanye west. Kanye Kardashian is in the building. You know what makes me not buy your albums? The new narcissistic egotistical personality turns me off. Kanye west, you know you're going to call him Kanye Kardashian, you don't like his most recent album. You get a little sweaty about that? No, I don't. Because I know it's not coming from a malicious place. I know I'm not trying to be mean. You're not trying to be mean? No. Because those are things that I've said about Kanye when he wasn't here. Right, but isn't that mean? No. Saying to somebody -- if that's the case siskel and Ebert are two of the meanest people that existed on this planet. Fair enough. I don't think he liked the Kardashian thing that seemed like a bit of a taunt. Then he's got to stop acting like a Kardashian. Reporter: Charlemagne like his namesake is trying to build an empire, one that goes beyond on-air trash at all. He hosted a show called "Uncommon sense" where he waves into politics. Former speechwriter for president Barack Obama, Mr. John pavro is here. Reporter: Also a weekly podcast called "Brilliant idiots." A new book with a provocative title. "Black privilege." What do you mean by that? Simply put, I think that it's a privilege to be black. As black people we have access to a divine system that enables us to get through a lot of the obstacles that are thrown at us in America. And helps us to prosper in spite of everything this we've been through. Do white people not have access to the give vin system? That can be debatable, but they do. I feel privilege is divine. You're not denying white privilege is real? Incarceration rates, education outcomes, those numbers are significant. It's absolutely real. I'm not trying to negate white people, I'm not trying to let white people in America off the hook for everything they've done to oppress and marginalize various communities, especially the black community in America. All I'm saying is we're special too. Reporter: Part self-help, part memoir. He grew up as Leonard in a small town in the south. The greatest thing the small town gave me is imagination. A small town made me dream. Reporter: The small town produced more than a few nightmares during his early years. How many times did you go to jail? Five or six. You were selling crack? Yeah. I never was a big-time crack dealer, let's be clear. I sold seven grams, a quarter spoon. Seven grams of crack that you can make $100 off each gram. Reporter: He got himself clean and started a career in radio. Peace to the planet, it is Tuesday! Reporter: Where he flourished because of his outsize personal personality. But radio was tumultuous. How many times did did you get fired? Four times from radio. Reporter: The third time in 2008, he was a cohost on "The Wendy Williams show." Are you and Wendy on speaking terms? No, I haven't talked to Wendy in seven years. Why not? Had a falling-out with her husband. Reporter: These days charlemagne's career is on solid ground with millions tuning in for his signature daily segment. What is donkey of the day? I give people the credit they deserve for being stupid. Donkey of the day for Friday is Donald J. Trump. How many times has Donald Trump been iky of the damoney donkey of the day. He leads the pack by far. You were critical of him during the campaign. I'm still critical of him. We've seen his first 100 days in the white house. It's been utter turmoil and confusion. He's the president I knew from day one wasn't interested in building bridges, he wants to build walls. If you want to talk about protecting black communities -- Reporter: Charlemagne has tried to build bridges, creating a relationship with the young conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren. Are you friends with Tomi Lahren? No. Friends as strong word. She's a media associate. You've taken some heat though for this association with her. Oh, man, did I. Reporter: Many of his fans have been furious he would spend time with somebody like Lahren. Do you think it's justified? Or are people overreacting? I don't ever have a problem with my community checking me. When they think that I'm moving the wrong way. Because I don't have a problem checking somebody. If I think they've moving the wrong way. Reporter: He's taken fits from all sides but the ambitions of this kid from South Carolina have not faded. As long as I'm doing my passion withpurpe, I'm going to always be happy. I wake up in the morning happy to come to work. I actually love the game of radio. I love this game. This is what I do. That's a big deal! Reporter: For "Nightline," this is Dan Harris in New York.

