-
Now Playing: Glen Campbell dies at 81 after battle with Alzheimer's disease
-
Now Playing: April 1, 1994: Glen Campbell on his insecurities and cocaine addiction
-
Now Playing: Dating apps are bringing their most eligible users together at exclusive events
-
Now Playing: How Jackie Evancho, her sister's lives changed after inauguration performance
-
Now Playing: Diana's ex-bodyguard on the princess's willingness to break from royal tradition
-
Now Playing: Remembering 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell
-
Now Playing: Trump says North Korea will be met with 'fire, fury' if threats continue
-
Now Playing: How 'The Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay made her choice
-
Now Playing: Idina Menzel blown away by 11-year-old boy's 'Let It Go' performance
-
Now Playing: What happened in the Massachusetts suicide texting case
-
Now Playing: Snake hunters from India tackle Florida's python problem
-
Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters' 'reclaiming my time' moment goes viral
-
Now Playing: 'Step' sisters work together in a city in need of heroes
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber explains why he unexpectedly canceled tour
-
Now Playing: Terrifying rescue after malfunction on bungee jump ride
-
Now Playing: Parents blame school for not preventing bullying they say led to daughter's suicide
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' filming tour has fans flocking to Northern Ireland
-
Now Playing: This artist's pottery-making videos are hypnotizing
-
Now Playing: Venezuela in crisis: 2 opposition leaders jailed amidst non-stop protests
-
Now Playing: Case dismissed against USC student accused of campus dorm rape