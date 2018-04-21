Remembering another side of Barbara Bush, a supporter of AIDS patients

More
The former first lady, who is survived by her husband, former president George H.W. Bush, will be laid to rest on April 21.
0:37 | 04/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Remembering another side of Barbara Bush, a supporter of AIDS patients
He husband of 73 year former president George h.w.sh, bush's signature pearls. And a tweet that remi U of an important barri Mrs. Bush broke down in89, visiting an AIDS hospice when there was ill widespread fear you could ds sy by touching so Mrs. Bush not afraid to hold, or kiss. A mother's touch from a first lady. Ourage ors bush's funeral startsomorrow at noon eastern, 9:00 A.M pacific time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54629311,"title":"Remembering another side of Barbara Bush, a supporter of AIDS patients","duration":"0:37","description":"The former first lady, who is survived by her husband, former president George H.W. Bush, will be laid to rest on April 21.","url":"/Nightline/video/remembering-side-barbara-bush-supporter-aids-patients-54629311","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.