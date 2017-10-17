Transcript for 'A-Rod' Alex Rodriguez talks about JLo, family, past regrets

the stage on fire. And who's watching from the vip section? Her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez and his 12-year-old daughter Natasha. Hi. That was the best show I've ever seen. No! The best. Really? You were on fire cracker. The two announced their relationship this past may and have been Paparazzi gold ever since. Snapped while on vacation in France, cruising in the car -- Oh, yes! Reporter: And all over new York and Florida. Jennifer's an amazing person. She's the hardest working person. She has like ten jobs. Reporter: She's making you look lazy. I think so. A thousand people in here every night. Good show, baby. The man of the hour! She loves sports, great athlete, great mother, great daughter, great friend. Reporter: We know Alex Rodriguez as the home run hitter on the Yankees. He's out, a record suspension for Alex Rodriguez. Reporter: Later involved in a performance-enhancing drugs scandal that rocked the end of his baseball career. I did take a banned& substance. You know, for that, I'm very sorry, and deeply regretful. Reporter: Now he's in what he calls his second act. Analyzing plays on Fox Sports. The size of an NFL tight end, but moves around like a shortstop. Guest appearing on "Shark tank." I understand athletes. And going all in on his multi million dollar real estate empire, purchasing his own ufc gym and joining ABC news as a contributor. But his number one dad, doting dad. At home he's just a regular guy. But outside he'll always be -- A-Rod! What's up? This is the best part of retirement. Reporter: But he isn't too famous to embarrass his daughters. What boys? I don't know. What boys are we talking about? Should I go meet all of them? I want all them boys to know ho daddy is. Reporter: He's come a long way from his very humble beginnings in Miami. Poor, raised by a single mother who inspired him to work hard. After school, one of my parents' friends would pick me up and drop me off where my mother was a waitress at. Then I go home at midnight with her. I would help her count the tip money and put it under the mattress. This place is very special to me. Reporter: It was at this boys and girls club that Rodriguez learned to play, and it became his ticket out. I was a scholarship kid, which meant three things, I had to be a good kid, I had to get good grades and I had to play pretty good baseball. Reporter: But it was on this field he became a household name. Were there moments that sit heavier than others? It's hard not to think about the great times, the great wins, the walkoffs, the fans going crazy. Reporter: His talent and drive making him unstoppable. Some play by Alex. Reporter: Hitting almost 700 home runs, helping usher his team, the New York Yankees -- World champions for the 27th time! Reporter: -- To a world series win in 2009. That was the best time of my career. Reporter: Shortly after, things came to a screeching and unforgiving fault. Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been suspended. 211 regular season games. Reporter: He was front and center in a major league baseball over the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Admitting this to ESPN in 2014. I was young, I was stupid, I was naive. And I wanted to prove to everyone that, you know, I was worth, you know, being one of the greatest players of all time. And I did -- I did take a banned substance. Reporter: But that only came after multiple denials, as he did here on "60 minutes." Have you ever used steroids, human growth hormone or any other performance-enhancing drugs? No. Have you ever been tempted to use any of those things? No. Reporter: Would you handle those interviews differently today? There's no question about it. I would, Sarah. And you know when I look back, there's a lot of things I would have done differently. I look back at some of those interviews and cringe. It's not just about hitting home runs and winning games that matter. It's how you behave in the clubhouse, how you behave out in the world, what kind of father and role model you are. I think I'll be able to look back at the darkest moments of my life, which were those, and think that it's one of the biggest blessings in my life as I kind of move forward. Reporter: Alex says that it was his family who helped him through. He and his ex-wife of nine years, Cynthia skrutis have come a long way from their contentious divorce. Hi, beautiful. The song doesn't stop. She looks incredible, right? Reporter: Fresh off the plane from j.lo's Vegas show, they spend the day together. Hi fosh bosh. From the beginning, we always put the kids first, so that they would grow and have emotional wellness and not feel a lot of the tugging that you see that happens in families that are divorced. Reporter: But the kids have some complaints. He does a lot of funny things. But they're mostly sometimes embarrassing. He can't dance or sing for his life, but it's funny when he does. Reporter: While there have been momentous highs and dark lows in his life, Alex says it's made him a better man, father, and role model. You know, I think everything happens for a reason. Sure there's regrets along the way, but you don't have to be defined by those mistakes. How you come back matters too. Reporter: For night line, I'm Sarah Haynes.

