Transcript for Could 'Roseanne' bring people with different political views together?

Reporter: When you flip on the TV these days -- We slept from "Wheel" to "Kimmel." Reporter: It might feel like an experiment in time travel. Reboots like "Roseanne" are all the rage. The classics really do hold up. Reporter: "Will & grace" returned. Queer eye made a comeback. Even the twilight zone is getting a revamp later this year. One more, honey. Reporter: So far "Roseanne" and the rest of the Conners have been unmatched in their ability to replicate a key element of their original record-breaking run, ratings. Over 18 million viewers tuned in to see the family reunion, and since that premiere, the show has been the most watched in its time slot each week. Its highest numbers coming from markets in middle America like Tulsa, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati. I'm still surprised that we got so many viewers. When we premiered back in '88, it felt similarly. It really did. It really was kind of an overnight success. So there is a little bit of deja Vu involved. I'm not afraid of you. Give it time. "Roseanne's" such is a huge surprise. There is a lot of talk that Roseanne the character was going to be a trump supporter. And there was all this hype about it. And people were up in arms and some people were excited. Reporter: After all, in these politically divisive advertisements, there was a risk that a family squabbling over things like the election might feel a little too familiar. What's up, deplorable? Reporter: Roseanne, a vocal trump supporter on and off the show. Thank you for making America great again. Reporter: Even the president is aligning himself with the show's popularity. Even look at Roseanne. I called her yesterday. Look at her ratings! Look at her ratings. Our last election, the jokes were just writing themselves. We wanted to show an accurate depiction of America that's very divided. Every character kind of has their stance. And I think what you'll see over the course of the show is that all offer stances kind of get challenged by our family members. Sit next to her. Reporter: ABC news and conservative pollster frank luntz brought to be a focus group in southern California. 16 people, a mix of Democrats and Republicans to see if "Roseanne" would bring the room together or drive them apart. I watched it when it originally aired. I loved Roseanne's attitude about life. Most of the TV shows that involve families kind of try to show you oh, have you started at the bottom, you'll make to it the top. Her situation is never like that. Damn! Reporter: While watching the first episode, they're recording their thoughts using dials, turning the knob up if they like what they see, down if they don't. The green line shows the average opinion of the Democrats, red for Republicans. First viewers get a taste of what made the show a hit during its first run. Do you remember to measure your blood sugar this morning? Yep. Sweet as can be. Yeah, I guess that's why you passed out at Walmart last month. No. That is because their prices are so low. Reporter: Both sides of our group reacting positively. It was like a grandmother that I never had for some reason. She is real. She is genuine and down to Earth. And that why it's work, because she is classic. Reporter: But when the banter gets political, you can see the split on our graph. They still giving you trouble, Roseanne? Why don't you G get that fixed with the health care y'all you've Aller promised. What is it about the current environment that makes "Roseanne" so powerful? It gives Donald Trump voters a voice that is not normally seen in pop culture these days. But I'm watching the lines. And the Democrats liked the show as much if not more than the Republicans. I don't find it offensive with the jokes. I feel like it's a good balance. It's having a family. That's having a very blunt dialogue with each other. Whereas people among friends are not having blunt dial logs. Somebody asked me recently why don't you want to talk about it? Because I don't want to argue with you. Reporter: Roseanne made a career out of portraying the struggles of the working class. Our school is having a drive for poor people. Tell them to drive some of the food over here. Reporter: In this episode, her adult daughters each have their own money troubles. Your severance check got forwarded here. Reporter: A story line the group here seems to relate to. You know what? I thought I would be a huge success by now. I thought I could buy a huge house that I could hold over your head. . That would have been sweet. What other shows are really say working class? Are there many? No. They're pretty frank and pretty honest which is unusual before and still is on TV. Reporter: What do you think this show does that other programs on television are not doing? Thinking is a show that gives each person something that they can relate to. Reporter: The original run didn't shy away from tackling big social issues like race. One of my favorite episodes was when dj wouldn't kiss the black girl in the school play. I don't want to kiss Gina. Tough. You're doing it. I hate you. Well, fine. You don't have to kiss me. The girl he didn't want to kiss in the play is the girl he actually ended up marrying. Hopefully we can be a face for people who have been kind of underrepresented. Morning, granny rose. Reporter: Darlene's son dresses in girl's clothing. Darlene just says egg ignore it. He is exploring. May the wind fill our sails and carry him to the boy's section of target. Now we have a gay somebody. And that's the little boy. That's kind of pushing it in there a little bit. How many conservative-leaning families do you know has a gay son that they openly let do what he wants to do, express himself. And -- There is nothing that says he is queer because he wanted to paint his nails and have a unicorn. It's taking a child and saying it's okay to be different. It's okay to do whatever you want. You can either agree or disagree on politics. But on social and moral issues, there is a level of divisiveness that we have not figured out how to bridge the gap. Reporter: Still, the most polarizing moments are the overtly politically charged ones. I go into the booth and I voted for Jill stein. . Who's Jill stein? Some doctor. Reporter: But as the sisters find common ground, so does our group. Thank you. I'm sorry. And? You? I forgive you. Reporter: Could it be that the comedian who once famously upset millions with her rendition of the star spangled banner. ??? And the rocket's red glare ??? Reporter: Is actually bringing the country together? "Roseanne" actually had something for Democrats, something for Republicans. This is a show that has legs because it represents middle America. And they don't see middle America anymore. I know how hard that was for you. Reporter: For "Nightline," os Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.