'Roseanne' reboot premieres with over 18 million viewers for its debut

More
The ABC "Roseanne" revival topped the audience for the final episode of the original "Roseanne" in 1997, by 10 percent.
0:39 | 03/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Roseanne' reboot premieres with over 18 million viewers for its debut
??? last night's "roseanne"'s revival scoring a blockbuster 18.22 million viewers more than the series finale in 1997. Classics really do hold up. Candid pore trait of a divided family in a divided country. First let's say grace, Jackie, would you like to take a knee. Twitter exploding with love for the number one trending show, the star tweeting you're all wonderful here's to making America laugh and talk again. "Roseanne" as always bringing everyone to the table.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54088461,"title":"'Roseanne' reboot premieres with over 18 million viewers for its debut","duration":"0:39","description":"The ABC \"Roseanne\" revival topped the audience for the final episode of the original \"Roseanne\" in 1997, by 10 percent.","url":"/Nightline/video/roseanne-reboot-premieres-18-million-viewers-debut-54088461","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.