Transcript for 'Roseanne' reboot premieres with over 18 million viewers for its debut

??? last night's "roseanne"'s revival scoring a blockbuster 18.22 million viewers more than the series finale in 1997. Classics really do hold up. Candid pore trait of a divided family in a divided country. First let's say grace, Jackie, would you like to take a knee. Twitter exploding with love for the number one trending show, the star tweeting you're all wonderful here's to making America laugh and talk again. "Roseanne" as always bringing everyone to the table.

