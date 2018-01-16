Teen and his mom say they fear for his life as a black man living in America

"I am only 15 years old, and I fear that I'm possibly going to die before I even turn 18," Eche Fersner told ABC News' "Nightline."
Transcript for Teen and his mom say they fear for his life as a black man living in America
I am only fifteen years old and I fear that tying. Possibly gonna die before. I mean Terry T and is it hurts because. My life Jews seems like it's nothing. And the United States. It's very heartbreaking to hear it planned to feel that way. Each in feel like today. His life is in valued. That's. That's that's the off on American. As your fault.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

