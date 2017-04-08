-
Now Playing: Woman Survives Plunge When Bungee Line Snaps
-
Now Playing: Bungee Jumper Survives Fall
-
Now Playing: Bungee Jump in Zimbabwe
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber explains why he unexpectedly canceled tour
-
Now Playing: Terrifying rescue after malfunction on bungee jump ride
-
Now Playing: This artist's pottery-making videos are hypnotizing
-
Now Playing: Parents blame school for not preventing bullying they say led to daughter's suicide
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' filming tour has fans flocking to Northern Ireland
-
Now Playing: Turning your pets into social influencers
-
Now Playing: Venezuela in crisis: 2 opposition leaders jailed amidst non-stop protests
-
Now Playing: Case dismissed against USC student accused of campus dorm rape
-
Now Playing: Infamous fan Steve Bartman to receive Cubs World Series ring
-
Now Playing: What happened at Tomi Lahren, Chelsea Handler's Politicon debate
-
Now Playing: Todrick Hall, redefining what social media sensation means
-
Now Playing: Shark attack survivor describes how she escaped from the great white's jaws
-
Now Playing: Video shows actions and inactions of border officers resulted in tragic 2013 incident
-
Now Playing: Meet the pastor mentoring Justin Bieber
-
Now Playing: Fr. James Martin's new book is message for respect between Church, LGBT
-
Now Playing: Inside big mermaid convention's fin-tastic weekend
-
Now Playing: Dangerous road rage incidents from across the country