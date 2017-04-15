Transcript for Tig Notaro alleges 'potential plagiarizing' in 'SNL' skit

comedy you've got to be able to take a joke. But you shouldn't actually take a joke. "Saturday night live." Hit with the not so funny accusation, potential plagiarism. Comedian tignal Tara, speaking out, responding to a clown sketch that aired on "Snl" with host Louis ck. An individual looking for cheering-up orders a clown to their home. Am I early? No. No one else has shown up? Uh-uh. Reporter: Her short film "Clown service" was released in 2015. "Snl's" sketch "Birthday clown" appeared on the show last weekend. Should we wait for everyone else to show up? No, it's just me. Whenever you're ready. Reporter: She released this statement to "The Hollywood reporter." "While I don't know how all this actually happened I did find it extremely disappointing. I never gave anyone permission to use anything from my film. I think it's only right to defend my work and ideas and moving forward I plan to continue screening "Clown service" with the joy and pride I always have," she continues that a writer and director who worked on her short film also worked on the "Snl" sketch. "Snl" has no comment regarding the statement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.