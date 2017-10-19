Transcript for US Olympic gymnast alleges sexual assault by team doctor

He immediately started massaging my neck. He grabbed me and started groping on my chest. Reporter: The rising tide of "Me too," 1.5 million tweets and counting exposing the insidious nature of sexual abuse. He expose himself. Reporter: From what was once described as deafening silence to growing chorus, add one more. Michaela Maroney. Reporter: One of gymnastic's golden girls, Michaela Maroney, tumbling into America's hearts as part of the fierce five, bringing home team gold. The 16-year-old's facial expression on the podium as she won silver for the vault, becoming a viral meme from London all the way to the white house. But today her famous face becoming an even more famous voice. Speaking out online about something she's never publicly discussed before. Saying she was repeatedly sexually abused by former U.S. Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. In this Twitter post "I had a dream to go to the olympics and the things I had to endure to get there were unnecessary and disgusting." Maroney says it started at a Texas training camp when she was 13. Lasting for seven years. Until she retired from the sport. According to Maroney, Dr. Nassar said she was receiving medically necessarily treatment. Shewrites, it seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was "Treated." It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal, it happened before I won my silver." She describes what she calls the scariest night of her life at the 2011 world championships when she was 15. "I had flown all day and night with the team to get to Tokyo. He'd given me a sleeping pill for the flight and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a "Treatment." I thought I was going to die that night." A lot of people think, if you don't have any forensic evidence, you can't prove a case. That's not necessarily true. But the biggest hurdle in bringing these cases is women coming forward. Reporter: Maroney isn't alone. Women like fellow gymnast Jamie dancher went public with her allegations against Dr. Nassar. He said there's a procedure or a way to get my hips back in alignment when he would put his fingers into me vaginally. I was so miserable because I felt I got in trouble every day for something else. I had no idea back then that he was doing something wrong. Reporter: So did usa gymnast Jessica Howard. I was so trusting. It didn't even go through my head this man could be hurting me. You think of gymnastics, you think of the happiness, joy, medals won, the naig cheering for these young athletes. Then to hear the sordid, awful, disgusting, appalling story? It's just beyond troubling. It is one of the worst things we have seen in the U.S. Olympic history. Reporter: More than 140 women and girls, nearly all gymnasts, whose attorneys say that Nassar assaulted them under the guys of medical treatment. Some, like dantzcher, suing coaches Bela karolyi saying they created an environment that gave Nassar the opportunity to abuse young gymnasts. They created an atmosphere with intimidation, fear, control. We weren't really allowed to talk, they controlled what we ate, controlled when we spoke. Reporter: Early area spokesman for the karolys say "They vehemently deny the allegations against them." The karolys did not Ave any knowledge from any complaint from anyone concerning any athletes' alleged am us M mistreatment by Dr. Nassar until they learned of his dismissal during the summer of 2016. California attorney John Manley represents many accusers. What Nassar did is came in with a sunny personality, I'm a nice man, you can trust me, gave the kids candy, listened to their problems. And they liked him. And they trusted him. And he used that trust to disguise sexual assault as medical treatment? Reserve. He was very nice, he was on the gymnasts' side. He cared about what you were going through. You know, so he was kind of a break from all of the -- the endless, you know -- negativity that you dealt with on a daily basis. He was a friend. This shines incredible light on the vulnerability of these young athletes. We're on the elite national team. We're training at the world and the olympic level. Your parents don't go with you. They trusted usa gymnastics to make sure that they were protecting us. Dr. Nassar was in my room late at night giving me "Treatment." In my own bed. Reporter: With the prestigious clinic at Michigan state university and after nearly 20 years with usa gymnastics: Nassar is now serving time in prison after pleading guilty to three federal child pornography charges this past July. Dr. Nassar will spend the rest of his life in prison. Reporter: Nassar is being sentenced in December. And faces up to 60 years in prison for those crimes alone. But he still faces 33 charges of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan. His attorneys did not respond to ABC's request for comment on the new allegations by Maroney. Today the organization vowing to improve policies toward sexual abuse in a statement saying usa gymnastics admires of courage like those of Michaela Maroney who have come forward to share their personal experiences with sexual abuse. We like so many others are outraged and disgusted by the conduct of which Larry Nassar is accused. I think we're going to see a cultural change. We first started talking about sexual harassment with Anita hill. Then I think the next real shift came when Gretchen Carlson came forward about Roger Ailes. Then you see Bill O'Reilly. You see Eric Bolling, bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, now you're seeing the usa gymnastics team, also many, many gymnasts coming forward. Reporter: And the "Me too" movement seems to show no signs slowinging down. "People should know this is not just happening in Hollywood, this is happening everywhere, wherever there's a position of power there seems to be potential for abuse." Abuse that sunny Hostin says America may no longer be willing to tolerate. If you are a sexual offender, you need to beware. The authorities are coming for you. The women are coming for you. Society is not going to stand for it anymore. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm juju Chang in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.