Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2018 chooses its best in show

More
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which takes place in New York, features thousands of dogs.
3:00 | 02/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2018 chooses its best in show
club show it was the dogs who gave us a treat. It's the clash of the canines. The super bowl of being a dog. Featuring ferocious competitors like bean the brown bomb shell. And Kai the trust worthy and biggie, the small. But can only be one top dog that was Flynn the fluffy, claiming best in show from pool of 2700 prime pooches proving champions aren't born they're bread. Take a bow, don't get too comfortable Kai is on your tail.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53071704,"title":"Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2018 chooses its best in show","duration":"3:00","description":"The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which takes place in New York, features thousands of dogs. ","url":"/Nightline/video/westminster-kennel-club-dog-show-2018-chooses-best-53071704","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.