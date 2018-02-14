Transcript for Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2018 chooses its best in show

club show it was the dogs who gave us a treat. It's the clash of the canines. The super bowl of being a dog. Featuring ferocious competitors like bean the brown bomb shell. And Kai the trust worthy and biggie, the small. But can only be one top dog that was Flynn the fluffy, claiming best in show from pool of 2700 prime pooches proving champions aren't born they're bread. Take a bow, don't get too comfortable Kai is on your tail.

