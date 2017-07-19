Transcript for Wildlife photographer traveled the world to snap stunning animal portraits

behind all who serve, connecting them to every comfort of family, saturdayortori. Not a bashful bird at all. See how that fits? I heard about a crane getting testy with you. There was a hornbill that was trying to draw blood a little bit. Done. Thank god. Reporter: It's all in a day's work for his life work, his photo ark. The goal is to get all 13,000 or so species that are in human care. We're about halfway done now. 6500 so far. Reporter: Sarfori's photos and how he captures them are the subject of new three-part pbs and pbs.org series "Rare: Creatures of the photo ark." You call it rare. Mm-hmm. Why? We're looking at some of the rarest creatures left on Earth in this show. Reporter: Sartori and his team spent a year traveling to eight countries on five continents photographing these creatures in captivity. Oh, man, that's nice. Reporter: The results are these stunning portraits on black-and-white backgrounds. People want to know, well, why don't you do this in the wild all the time? Cole, you can't just walk up to animals and put a black background behind them in the woods. Okay. Maybe you can. I can't believe we're getting this. How long does it take you to photograph each one of these species? It it's a bigger animal we generally have more time. We're squenly good until the meat rundowns out. With birds in these shooting tents it's a 30-second or one-minute deal. Reporter: Some of Sartore's images have gone viral. In 2015 even projected onto major world landmarks like the Vatican and the empire state building. So right now you're shopping. I am. I'm shopping. Reporter: We met Sartore at the bronx zoo in New York where he hopes to shoot one day for his ark. A lot of people will say wait a minute, this is about having animals in captivity. But you really see zoos and zookeepers as heroes. Oh, yeah. Zoos are heroes. And the people that work there. For sure. Zoos really are conservation centers. For many of the species that I photograph they only exist in zoos now. They're extinct in the wild. Reporter: According to a new study by the national academy of sciences Earth is on the brink of its sixth mass extinction. Nearly 200 species have vanished just in the past century. A rate of about two per year. We are on track to half of all species by 2100 if not more. Half. This is my desperate attempt to get people to pay attention. Reporter: As a veteran "National geographic" photographer for more than 25 years, people have been paying attention to his work. Joel, what do you think is the power of a photograph? I think they can elevate themselves to iconic status if they're done well enough. Reporter: In Australia Sartore says his photos of injured koalas helped prompt the Australian government to recognize the species as threatened. A group of nurses at a wildlife hospital held back, I don't know, 20 koalas that had all been killed by dogs that week. So we spread them out on a blue tarp and we photographed that. It's a heartbreaking image. Oh, my god. Yeah. But it speaks to koalas not being able to fend for themselves against human intrusion. So we see results. Real results from these pictures. And that's very encouraging. Reporter: Sartore strarted the photo ark more than a decade ago when he was off the road taking care of his wife Kathy and their three children. My wife got breast cancer, believe it or not, and she was on chemo and radiation for a year, and I'd never been grounded. Reporter: His first photo was of a naked mole rat taken on the cutting board of the local cutting zoo. You ready? Yeah, we're ready. All right. Reporter: Today Sartore often hijacks family vacations to find animals to photograph. Like he did two Summers ago during an emotional shoot in Prague. You had that beautiful ige of the white rhino. And that white rhino you said died just days after you shot it. Yeah. The northern white rhino. Her name was nabire and she lived in the zoo in the Czech Republic. She was one of five left on Earth at the time we photographed her, and she was very old. And she died about eight days later. Reporter: Today there are just three left in the world. It's the best rhino shoot I've ever had and the worst rhino shoot I've ever had. We have one. We got one? Yes. Reporter: In "Rare" Sartore also seeks to show some of the world's smallest threatened species like the lower keys marsh rabbit which is almost gone. He also goes on a taxing hike in Cameroon looking for the rare cross-river gorilla, but instead he finds beetles in a pile of dung. This pile of poop make the whole hike worthwhile. People also say what's your favorite animal? And I also say it's the next one, no matter what. Reporter: Sartore says his project will take 25 years to complete. And really for you this isn't just a photo project. 100% a conservation project. I'm not doing this just to have something to do till I die. It's 100% devoted to getting people to wake up and realize that as these species go away so could we. We're talking about the future of life on Earth. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm gio Benitez in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.