Transcript for YouTube star Logan Paul apologizes for video showing apparent suicide victim

Make 2018 the best year of your life. Logan Paul. Social media star. With more than 15 million YouTube subscribers. Known for his stunts and pranks aimed at a teenage audience has this week ventured into unchartered territory. When he decided to post this video from a recent video to Japan's so-called suicide forest. I hate to say this. I think there's someone hanging right there. It was video of a suicide victim hanging lifeless. His face blurred. Did we just find a dead person hanging? Call the police. The shocking content sparks a fierce debate with how to address serious issues like suicide in the age of social media to a teenage audience. A lot of mothers. Especially those with very young children who are fans of his are outraged that he would show people something like this. The back lash swift. Calling Logan pure trash. "Game of thrones" star Sophie turner calls him an idiot. And fellow social media star Anna who lost her sister to suicide about ten years ago posts whrgs my brother found my sister's body, he screamed with horror and confusion and grief and tried to save her. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness. With a following of nearly 2 million subscribers has used her internet fame to talk about the pain of suicide. Working your way through it sucks. There's just so much of it everywhere. Everywhere you turn it's there. Logan Paul claims he didn't post it for views. Writing in a Twitter post last night, I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention. There is an entire generation of young people that may not understand, this is inappropriate. They may not mean to do any harm but they think sharing everything is fine. The video viewed more than 6 million times in just 24 hours before Paul, in response to the scores of people criticizing him rergs moved it from his video channel. Suicide is not a joke. Depression and mental illness is not a joke. Many reacting to the fact Paul makes jokes throughout the video. Laughing does not, is not a important trail of how I feel about the circumstances. I cope with things with high schooler. The 22-year-old did end the video with a suicide hotline number but not before soliciting more subscribers. Make sure to subscribe. Tomorrow's blog, I promise you, will be much happier. In an appeal that many found offensive. What we came was today was obviously offensive. Expressing remorseful. I should have never posted the video. I want to apologize to anyone who has seen it, to anyone who has been affected by mental illness and suicide. I want to apologize to the victim and his family. I don't think he's done apologizing for this. But I hope it becomes more than just an apology and I hope it becomes a teachable moment. YouTube has been criticized for not taking down the video immediately. YouTube is just the bulletin board. A YouTube spokesperson said our hearts go out to the familiar lift person featured in this video. YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking manner. His name is Logan Paul. Paul hirs gained notoriety from posting signs like this on vinl. Known for breaking out in the splits in unlikely places. It isn't a stretch to say that Logan is side splitting funny. Eventually he launched a YouTube channel. This person holds a lot of power and influence over our children. They love him. Paul is no stranger to controversy. As his squad grew, so too did his boundaries. Pursuing edgier stunts. Like this one where he fakes his own death. I'm okay! Did you believe it? And he has turned his influence into multiple streams of income. I'm going to be the biggest entertainer on the planet. He has received lucrative endorsements like Pepsi. This will be my first movie coming out in theaters. It will be June 29th. He even has his own clothing line called maverick. In dubai. And the lavish lifestyle he's created for himself is all over YouTube for the world to see. I'm 22 years old and I bought my first house for $22 million with my two boys. I was not quite satisfied so I had a koi pond put in. But how this affects his empire is yet to be seen. I think his brands will take a moment. Take a breath. Look how he handles it but I expect he'll be back. This is a very difficult audience to reach through traditional means and I think he offers a very good voice and a very good way to reach 50 million young people. None of his major endorsements have fallen through yet. It is over an issue recently sparked at this if Netflix series, 13 reasons why. About Hanna bake here takes her own life some of the question the creators. I am about to tell you about my life. While Logan all that who suggested he was making YouTube history has received a sobering reality check. And I promise to be better. I will be better. Thank you. For "Nightline" in New York.

