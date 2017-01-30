ACLU Collected More Than $24M Online in Weekend Donations

Jan 30, 2017, 6:11 PM ET
PHOTO: From left, Congressman Jerrold Nadler, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, and Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez celebrate Darweeshs release from immigration at the JFK airport, Jan. 28, 2017, in New York.PlaySolar/ACE Pictures/Newscom
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says it received donations from more than 350,000 people online amounting to more than $24 million last weekend, as they filed a case against Trump's executive order banning people from seven countries from entering the U.S.

"We are in uncharted territory in terms of the levels of support," Steve Smith, associate director of communications for the ACLU, told ABC News. He said the ACLU site was broken for a couple of minutes on Saturday afternoon due to the heavy traffic.

The donations came in response to the organization's action in a federal court in Brooklyn Saturday, which granted an emergency stay of the deportation order for two Iraqi men who had valid visas to enter the United States, but were detained at JFK airport in New York when they arrived.

Trump's order had called for a 90-day suspension of immigration from countries he said have ties to terror including Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya -- and an indefinite time for refugees from Syria.

The non-partisan legal organization said it generally averages about $4 million in donations per year and represent their clients pro bono, relying on donations to fund the cases that they choose to represent.

Celebrities and representatives of some companies like Facebook took to social media saying that they would match large amounts if others donated.

The ACLU, which says it has a seven-point plan to hold Trump accountable for honoring civil rights as he puts his plans into action, believes the lawsuit on behalf of the two Iraqi men could represent the case for all those detained under the order nationally, but whether that will be the case is not yet clear.