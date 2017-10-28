Former Acting US Attorney General Dana Boente resigns

Dana Boente, the U.S. attorney for Eastern Virginia who briefly took over as acting U.S. attorney general, has stepped down.

Earlier this year, Boente briefly replaced Sally Yates as acting attorney general after President Donald Trump fired Yates for refusing to defend his first executive order restricting entry into the U.S. of people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

When Yates was removed on Jan. 30, Boente stepped in to direct Justice Department staff "to do our sworn duty and to defend the lawful orders of our president."

