Actress Cynthia Nixon considers primary challenge to N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

"Sex and the City" actress Cynthia Nixon may be taking on a new role this fall - that of Governor of New York.

The actress and life-long New Yorker is considering challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary this fall, her spokesperson confirms to ABC News.

"Many concerned New Yorkers have been encouraging Cynthia to run for office, and as she has said previously, she will continue to explore it. If and when such a decision is made, Cynthia will be sure to make her plans public," Rebecca Sides Capellan said in a statement.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This would be Nixon's first bid at political office but she has long been an activist for political and social issues, particularly for LGBT issues.

She also has been an outspoken critic of Cuomo and his administration. Her bid would come as the Democratic Party looks to reconcile divides among its liberal and more moderate wings, a breach that has its roots in the 2016 election.

At a Human Rights Campaign dinner in February Nixon called on the Democratic Party to carve out an identity that was more than being anti-President Donald Trump and called on "bluer Democrats" to run in the midterm election.

She is looking at assembling a campaign team, including hiring strategists Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers, two veterans of Mayor Bill de Blasio's first campaign for mayor, according to a report from NY1, which first reported the news.

The actress is a longtime ally of the mayor. Nixon's wife, Christine Marinoni, works in de Blasio's administration as a special adviser for community partnerships in the Department of Education.

The gubernatorial primary is Sept. 13 and the filing deadline is July 12.