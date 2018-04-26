Amid reports of misconduct, Pruitt faces House panels: Live updates

Facing an onslaught of news stories about his conduct as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt is bracing for questions from members of Congress eager to pry into allegations of unethical behavior and abuse of office.

Interested in Trump Administration? Add Trump Administration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Trump Administration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Pruitt is expected to deflect accusations of impropriety and shift blame onto staffers for malfeasances under his watch. A document called “hot topics” indicated that Pruitt will rebut questions about his travel habits, questionable raises for close aides and an ABC News report about Pruitt’s housing agreement, according to a source with direct knowledge who described it to ABC News.

A copy of his opening statement released Wednesday indicates Pruitt will not address the scandals plaguing his department, instead focusing on the agency’s legislative priorities and budget, which are the official subject of the hearings.

Pruitt has addressed some of the allegations and ongoing investigations in a Fox News interview that aired earlier this month but has not yet answered questions about new reports related to claims that he retaliated against EPA employees that expressed concerns about his spending at the agency and claims from an EPA whistleblower described in a letter from Democrats that his security detail exaggerated threats against him to justify increased spending and first-class flights.

Pruitt sits with the House Energy and Commerce Committee at 10:00 am, and the House Oversight Committee at 2:00 pm.

10:20 AM – Administrator Pruitt gives opening statement: “I have nothing to hide”

Administrator Pruitt addressed the slew of media reports directed at his conduct as agency chief in opening remarks to the committee.

“I recognize there have been very troubling media reports over the last few weeks,” Pruitt said, deviating from the prepared remarks released by the Committee on Wednesday. “I promise you that I, more than anyone, want to address the questions surrounding these reports.”

Pruitt called the media reports an attack on the administration and an effort to derail the agency’s agenda.

“A lie doesn’t become truth just because it’s on the front page of the newspaper,” Pruitt said.

10:00 AM - Pruitt arrives for first hearing with House panel

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has arrived on the Hill and taken his seat at the Energy and Commerce Committee hearing. Pruitt was greeted by a handful of protesters as he hopped out of his car and gaited into the hearing room.

In his opening statements, the environmental subcommittee chairman Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., told Pruitt that he’s “generally pleased” with the Administrator’s work at EPA and that news reports of his misconduct are “a distraction, but one this committee cannot ignore.”

But Rep. Paul Tonko, a New York Democrat, struck a different tone, calling on the committee to hold Pruitt accountable today.

"In almost all cases the more we have learned, the worse they get," Rep. Tonko said about reports of wasteful spending and retaliation against employees at EPA.