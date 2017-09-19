ANALYSIS: Trump launches rhetorical rockets at United Nations

Making American great again, in the view of the man who made that phrase a campaign slogan, means making the world understand that America is redefining the way it is seeking out that greatness.

That means absorbing the boasts, name-calling, and contradictions embedded in President Trump’s first address to the United Nations. The president today lined up a series of rhetorical rockets and all but dared his counterparts in the world community to try to stop him from launching them.

“Principled realism” as well as “strength and pride” are among the new touchstones of American diplomacy, Trump declared. In a speech aimed at his own base as much as anything else, Trump delivered harsh warnings as well as complaints aimed at Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Cuba and Islamic terrorists.

He saved his most colorful and explicit threat for Kim Jong Un, promising that if the United States is forced to respond to a nuclear threat, “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

“‘Rocket Man’ is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” Trump said, referring to his moniker for the North Korean leader as laid out on Twitter. “The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary. That's what the United Nations is all about.”

What the United Nations has not been about is such explicit tough-guy talk, reminiscent of Trump campaign rallies but not of previous presidents’ foreign-policy addresses.

Aside from the new nickname for North Korea’s leader, Trump condemned “loser terrorists” and said that parts of the world are “going to hell.” He boasted of American job growth and stock market gains since his inauguration. He lamented as an “embarrassment” the Iran nuclear deal -– “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into,” he said.

Trump also highlighted some of the contradictions that have defined his time in the public arena. He has sought to look inward on trade, immigration, and accepting refugees, yet spoke of the need for “diverse nations” to pursue “shared goal, interests, and values.”

He said the U.S. would not seek to impose “our way of life” on other nations, but said minutes later that the “problem in Venezuela” is that “socialism has been faithfully implemented.”

He has long decried foreign-policy interventionism, under Democratic and Republican presidents, but ticked off enough rogue nations to double the size of President George W. Bush famous three-member “Axis of Evil.”

In terms of his goals, Trump sounded almost like a traditional Republican president calling on the United Nations to back America and its allies in the causes of peace and shared prosperity. Mitt Romney, the GOP presidential nominee four years before Trump, called Trump’s speech “a strong and needed challenge to UN members.”

But Romney would not have delivered this speech, just as other presidents wouldn’t openly muse at the UN about holding military parades on Independence Day. Trump has displayed an impatience with the world community -– something that helped propel him to office, but is an untested proposition while actually in the office.

“Will we slide down the path of complacency, numb to the challenges, threats, and even wars that we face?” Trump asked. “Or do we have enough strength and pride to confront those dangers today, so that our citizens can enjoy peace and prosperity tomorrow?”

Trump is calling this a type of “realism.” But his short time in public life has been marked by attempts to make his own realities. Now, the president is gambling the safety of the nation on the prospect that his play is the right one.