President Trump's national security adviser appeared to go further than the president by suggesting that the car-ramming in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left a woman dead Saturday may be domestic terrorism.

National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster was asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC News' "This Week" today whether the car-ramming following a white nationalist gathering in the Virginia city was domestic terrorism.

"Anytime that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it meets the definition of terrorism," McMaster said.

The retired general didn’t definitively call the plowing of a car into demonstrators in Charlottesville terrorism, however. He said the allegation that the man now in police custody deliberately drove the car into the crowd, killing a 32-year-old woman, is "criminal."

"What you see here, is a criminal act. A criminal act that may be motivated by this hatred and bigotry,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.