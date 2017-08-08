Chicago mayor calls threat to withhold funds 'blackmail,' files lawsuit against DOJ

When Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced plans Sunday to sue the United States Department of Justice, it became the latest salvo in the ongoing battle between the Trump administration and so-called sanctuary cities.

Two weeks ago, the Justice Department declared its intention to withhold grants from cities that do not comply with federal law requiring local police to share immigration-related information with federal law enforcement officials. The grants, administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, fund a range of state and local justice-centric programs spanning prosecution, education, planning, and technology.

Sanctuary cities are jurisdictions that resist federal immigration regulations in order to protect otherwise law-abiding undocumented residents. These municipalities typically allow such individuals to utilize city services and often restrict local officers' ability to target people because of their immigration status or send that data to federal agents in the course of an arrest. Most sanctuary cities do send this information to Immigration and Customs Enforcement if a person is affiliated with a gang or wanted for a violent crime.

At a press conference Sunday, Emanuel argued that the DOJ was asking Chicago to choose between its core values and its "fundamental principles of community policing."

"Chicago will not let our police officers become political pawns in a debate," said Emanuel.

"Chicago will not let our residents have their fundamental rights isolated and violated. And Chicago will never relinquish our status as a Welcoming City," he added, referencing the city's name for its immigration policies.

The city filed its lawsuit Monday, with Emanuel portraying the potential withholding of funds as "blackmail," according to an accompanying press release. The city noted that the funds had previously been used, among other things, to purchase "SWAT equipment, police vehicles, radios and tasers."

Chicago's Welcoming City ordinance, parts of which originated in 2006, is in line with other sanctuary cities' allowances and protections and limits city officials' ability to inquire about a person's immigration status during unrelated business.

Chicago further prevents federal immigration officers from using local resources unless "pursuant to a legitimate law enforcement purpose that is unrelated to the enforcement of a civil immigration law."

Defenders of similar policies claim that they make cities safe, arguing that undocumented individuals are more willing to report crimes and emergencies if they don't fear being deported.

"The City Council finds that the cooperation of all persons, both documented citizens and those without documentation status, is essential to achieve the city's goals of protecting life and property, preventing crime and resolving problems," the Chicago ordinance reads, adding that "assistance from a person, whether documented or not, who is a victim of, or a witness to, a crime is important to promoting the safety of all its residents."

But the Trump administration disagrees.

In the Justice Department's release on the new grant conditions in July, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, "So-called 'sanctuary' policies make all of us less safe because they intentionally undermine our laws and protect illegal aliens who have committed crimes."

In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order addressing the issue in broader terms.

In it, Trump declared sanctuary cities to be "ineligible to receive federal grants," which was met with criticism from a number of mayors.

A federal judge in California granted a preliminary injunction halting the executive order's enforcement in April.