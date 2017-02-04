From Chuck Schumer to Vicente Fox, Foes of Trump's Travel Ban Welcome Its Suspension

Feb 4, 2017, 2:13 AM ET
PHOTO: Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY., speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 26, 2016. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo
Opponents of President Donald Trump's executive action that temporarily bans immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries welcomed a Seattle federal judge's issuance Friday of a temporary restraining order halting the controversial travel ban.

Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson called the move "historic," and stated that "no one is above the law."

The White House, however, initially described the decision in a statement as "outrageous." A subsequent statement from the White House, though, omitted that descriptor.

"At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate," the updated statement said. "The president's order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people."

Washington governor Jay Inslee gave accolades to Ferguson, tweeting, "This is a tremendous victory for the State of Washington ... There is still more to do. The fight isn’t yet won ... We should feel heartened by today’s victory and more resolute than ever that we are fighting on the right side of history."

Ferguson's counterpart in New York, attorney general Eric Schneiderman, also praised his colleague, tweeting, "Huge victory - and great work by my colleague AG Bob Ferguson. We'll keep fighting to strike down @POTUS's unlawful EO."

Also in New York, one of the executive action's most vocal opponents, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, said in a statement, "This ruling is a victory for the Constitution and for all of us who believe this un-American executive order will not make us safer. President Trump should heed this ruling and he ought to back off and repeal the executive order once and for all."

A slew of other senators, members of the U.S. House of Representatives and other politicos, also expressed their satisfaction with the restraining order:

SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D-ILL.)

SEN. BOB CASEY (D-PENN.)

SEN. JEFF MERKLEY (D-ORE.)

SEN. TOM CARPER (D-DEL.)

REP. JOHN CONYERS (D-MICH.)

REP. DAVID CICILLINE (D-R.I.)

REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE (D-TEX.)

VICENTE FOX, FORMER PRESIDENT OF MEXICO (2000-2006)

BRIAN FALLON, SENIOR ADVISER FOR PRIORITIES USA AND HILLARY CLINTON'S FORMER PRESS SECRETARY

TRITA PARSI, PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL IRANIAN AMERICAN COUNCIL

ABC News' Lissette Rodriguez contributed to this report.