Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are pressing the White House for answers on reports that the new administration sought to remove independent inspectors general after the inauguration when President Trump took office.

In a letter to White House Counsel Don McGahn, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, wrote that the committee was informed that on Jan. 13, transition team officials contacted various inspector general offices and told the watchdogs their positions would be "temporary," and that they should begin looking for other jobs.

The inspectors general of several agencies reached out to Republicans on the House Oversight Committee about the contacts with the transition team, according to a Capitol Hill aide.

"Unfortunately, we do not have any official communication confirming that this occurred," Cummings wrote of the threats.

"If these reports are accurate, the actions by Trump Administration officials demonstrate a troubling pattern of misguided and politically-motivated attacks on government watchdogs, ethics officials, and career government employees," Cummings added in his letter.

Cummings has asked McGahn for official confirmation that Trump has no plans to fire any inspectors general as president.

Several inspectors general are set to testify on Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee about their investigations and work.

White House aides did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment on the letter and the reported initial inquiries to inspectors general.