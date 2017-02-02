The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General on Wednesday announced that it is reviewing the DHS' implementation of President Trump's controversial executive order issued last week that bans immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations and puts a halt to admitting refugees.

In a statement released late Wednesday night, the Inspector's General's office said the review of how the executive order was rolled out is in response to "congressional request and whistleblower and hotline complaints."

Last Friday, President Trump announced a ban that immediately suspended immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa -- Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya -- for 90 days, ended for 120 days the entry of any refugees into the U.S., and indefinitely stopped the entry of Syrian refugees.

The action set off an immediate firestorm of national protests and more than a dozen legal challenges, including over the fact that a number of U.S. green card holders returning from travels had been refused entry at several airports across the country.

On January 29, Democratic Sens. from Illinois, Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin sent a letter to the DHS Inspector General John Roth to request an investigation into what they called the "chaotic execution" of the order.

Wednesday's statement noted that "in addition to reviewing the implementation of the Executive Order, the OIG will review DHS’ adherence to court orders and allegations of individual misconduct on the part of DHS personnel."

"If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review," it added.

The statement indicated that a final report would be issued to DHS Secretary John Kelly.