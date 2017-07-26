One of the Justice Department's highest officials has notified the White House that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has no plans to resign from his post, a U.S. official told ABC News.

In recent days, Jody Hunt, the chief of staff to Sessions, informed White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus about Sessions' plans, despite growing pressure from President Donald Trump, the official said.

Sessions, one of President Trump's staunchest supporters during the presidential campaign, has recently been called "beleaguered" and "weak" by the commander-in-chief. And President Trump told reporters yesterday that he would not have chosen Sessions for attorney general if he had known Sessions would be recusing himself from the federal probe looking at Russia's efforts to influence last year's presidential election.

Asked on Tuesday whether Sessions would be asked to resign, President Trump said, "We will see what happens. Time will tell."

The Washington Post first reported Hunt's conversation with Priebus.