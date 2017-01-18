President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue as secretary of agriculture, two senior transition officials tell ABC News.

Perdue's nomination must be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate. The nomination will complete Trump's proposed cabinet.

Trump's Department of Agriculture pick was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Perdue, 70 -- the 81st governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011 -- served on Trump's agricultural advisory committee during his presidential campaign. He is also a veterinarian.

Upon his inauguration in January 2003, he became the first Republican governor of Georgia since Reconstruction.