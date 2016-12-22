A Look at Trump's Cabinet Picks

One of the top priorities in the transition process is to staff the incoming president's administration.

Trump has already announced many Cabinet picks and others whose positions are Cabinet-level, with more expected to come in the days and weeks ahead.

All Cabinet-level appointments need to be confirmed by the Senate before they are officially appointed.

Here is the growing list of Cabinet picks:

Secretary of State

Rex Tillerson, CEO ExxonMobil Corporation - Offer announced Dec. 13.

Tillerson, who has spent his career at ExxonMobil, would be the first secretary of state without government or military experience if confirmed. He has a decades-long business relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has raised eyebrows among Democratic and some Republican lawmakers.

The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Tillerson in early January. Click here to learn more about Tillerson.

Attorney General

Sen. Jeff Sessions , R-Ala. - Offer announced on Nov. 18

Sessions, the senator from Alabama who is currently in his fourth term, has been a longtime Trump supporter who campaigned with him throughout the election. Click here to learn more about Sessions.

Education Secretary

Betsy DeVos - Offer announced on Nov. 23

DeVos, a Michigan education activist and major GOP donor, is an advocate for school choice and charter schools, and has drawn criticism in conservative circles for being associated with groups that support Common Core. Click here to learn more about DeVos.

Secretary of Health and Human Services

Rep. Tom Price - Offer announced on Nov. 28

The Georgia Republican, who met with Trump in New York City earlier this month, is a longtime Obamacare critic and was one of the first House committee chairmen to endorse the presidential candidate. Click here to read more about the selection of Price.

Secretary of Transportation

Elaine Chao - Offer announced Nov. 29

Chao previously served as labor secretary for former President George W. Bush and was the only Cabinet official to serve through all eight years of his presidency. Click here to learn more about the selection of Chao.

Secretary of Treasury

Steven Mnuchin - Announced Nov. 30

Mnuchin worked for 17 years at Goldman Sachs where he served as the chief information officer. He also founded the investment firm Dune Capital Management and the entertainment financing company RatPac-Dune Entertainment. Click here to learn more about the selection of Mnuchin.

Secretary of Commerce

Wilbur Ross - Announced Nov. 30

Ross is a billionaire investor and founder of the investment firm W.L. Ross and Co. Ross has been described as the "King of Bankruptcy" for his work restructuring failed companies, and was a key economic adviser to Trump during his run for the presidency. Click here to learn more about Ross.

Secretary of Defense

Gen. James Mattis (Ret.) - Announced Dec. 1

Mattis retired from the Marine Corps in 2013 following a storied 41-year career that included leading U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq and in Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War. He most recently served as head of U.S. Central Command. In addition to his nomination requiring Senate confirmation, Congress would also have to pass a special law to exempt Mattis from the requirement that commissioned officers be out of active duty at least seven years before serving as defense secretary. Congress passed a measure last week to expedite that process. Click here to learn more about Mattis.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Dr. Ben Carson – Offer announced Dec. 5

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, was once Trump’s rival during the 2016 Republican primaries and now serves as the vice chairman on the Trump transition team. He has never held elected office or worked in government. Click here to learn more about the selection of Carson.

Secretary of Department of Homeland Security

Gen. John Kelly - Announced Dec. 12

Kelly is a retired four-star general and the former commander of U.S. Southern Command. In addition to his experience leading troops overseas, he is known for his strong knowledge of border issues and the drug trade in South and Central America. Click here to read more about Kelly.

Secretary of the Interior

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont. - Announced Dec. 15

Zinke is the member of Congress from Montana and a retired Navy SEAL. Zinke endorsed Trump for president back in May. Click here to learn more about Zinke.

Donald Trump Jr., an avid hunter and outdoorsman, was involved in the Interior secretary selection process, including telephone calls and meetings with the candidates, according to a source familiar with the process.

Secretary of Energy

The former Texas governor will lead the federal agency he said he wanted to eliminate but couldn't name in his famous "oops" moment during a 2011 GOP primary debate. Click here to learn more about Perry.

There have been several other high-profile picks for positions considered Cabinet-level:

Chief of Staff

Reince Priebus - Appointed Nov. 13. This is the only Cabinet-level position that does not need Senate confirmation.

The selection of Priebus as Trump's chief of staff was the first Cabinet-level announcement. Click here to read more about the Republican National Committee chairman and his role in Trump's campaign.

Ambassador to the United Nations

Gov. Nikki Haley - Offer announced on Nov. 23. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Haley, the child of Indian immigrants, brings diversity to the nascent administration but has had little international experience as governor of South Carolina. Click here to read more about Haley.

Administrator of Small Business Administration

Linda McMahon - Announced Dec. 7

Linda McMahon is the co-founder and former CEO of WWE, and prior to the announcement was an adviser to global businesses as part of APCO Worldwide's International Advisory Council. McMahon also served on the Connecticut Board of Education and serves on the boards of Sacred Heart University and the Close Up Foundation. She was a top donor to Trump through his campaign. She ran for the U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012, losing both times.

Administrator of Environmental Protection Agency

Scott Pruitt - Announced Dec. 7

Pruitt is the Oklahoma Attorney General and has been a critic against the EPA. Pruitt's actions largely mirror Trump's own rhetoric on the campaign trail, framing the EPA as an all-too-powerful agency pursuing an ideological agenda based on what he considers dubious science. Click here to learn more about the selection of Pruitt.

And then there were two other early announcements that are senior positions but outside of the Cabinet:

National Security Advisor (non-Cabinet senior position)

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.) - Offer announced Nov. 18

Flynn was a prominent campaign surrogate for Trump throughout the election cycle, often introducing the candidate at rallies and appearing on television in support of Trump. Click here to read more about Flynn.

CIA Director (non-Cabinet agency position)

Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan. - Offer announced Nov. 18. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Pompeo, who supported Sen. Marco Rubio during the GOP primaries, represents Kansas’ 4th Congressional District. Click here to learn more about Pompeo.

For the remaining cabinet positions that have not been formally announced, ABC News has compiled two lists of potential appointees.

"Contenders" are people whom ABC News has reporting on to indicate that they are being considered for positions.

"Possible Contenders" are names that have surfaced in the media and/or could make sense given experience or connections to the incoming administration.

Here is a list of the possibilities:





Secretary of Agriculture

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D.

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter

Elsa Murano, former Texas A&M University president

Possible Contenders: Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner



Rep. Tim Huelskamp, R-Kan.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Contenders: Adm. Michelle Howard



Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin



Former Sen. Scott Brown



Pete Hegseth, former chief executive of Concerned Veterans for America



Gen. Ann Dunwoody



Former Coast Guard Adm. Thad Allen



Delos "Toby" Cosgrove, GEO of the Cleveland Clinic



Delos "Toby" Cosgrove, GEO of the Cleveland Clinic



Luis Quinonez, businessman

