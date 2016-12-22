A Look at Trump's Cabinet Picks

Dec 22, 2016, 5:20 PM ET
PHOTO: Donald Trump, center, and retired Gen. Keith Kellogg, right, listen as Sen. Jeff Sessions speaks during a national security meeting with advisors at Trump Tower, Oct. 7, 2016, in New York. PlayEvan Vucci/AP Photo
One of the top priorities in the transition process is to staff the incoming president's administration.

Trump has already announced many Cabinet picks and others whose positions are Cabinet-level, with more expected to come in the days and weeks ahead.

All Cabinet-level appointments need to be confirmed by the Senate before they are officially appointed.

Here is the growing list of Cabinet picks:

Secretary of State

Rex Tillerson, CEO ExxonMobil Corporation - Offer announced Dec. 13.

PHOTO: ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson delivers remarks on the release of a report by the National Petroleum Council on oil drilling in the Arctic, in Washington, March 27, 2015. Evan Vucci/AP Photo
ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson delivers remarks on the release of a report by the National Petroleum Council on oil drilling in the Arctic, in Washington, March 27, 2015.

Tillerson, who has spent his career at ExxonMobil, would be the first secretary of state without government or military experience if confirmed. He has a decades-long business relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has raised eyebrows among Democratic and some Republican lawmakers.

The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Tillerson in early January. Click here to learn more about Tillerson.

Attorney General

Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. - Offer announced on Nov. 18

PHOTO: Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., gets off the Senate subway as he arrives for the Senate Republicans policy lunch, Jan. 27, 2016 in Washington. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., gets off the Senate subway as he arrives for the Senate Republicans' policy lunch, Jan. 27, 2016 in Washington.

Sessions, the senator from Alabama who is currently in his fourth term, has been a longtime Trump supporter who campaigned with him throughout the election. Click here to learn more about Sessions.

Education Secretary

Betsy DeVos - Offer announced on Nov. 23

PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos pose for photographs at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, New Jersey, Nov. 19, 2016.Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo
President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos pose for photographs at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, New Jersey, Nov. 19, 2016.

DeVos, a Michigan education activist and major GOP donor, is an advocate for school choice and charter schools, and has drawn criticism in conservative circles for being associated with groups that support Common Core. Click here to learn more about DeVos.

Secretary of Health and Human Services

Rep. Tom Price - Offer announced on Nov. 28

PHOTO: House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price, R-Ga., joined at left by Vice-Chairman Todd Rokita, R-Ind., on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2016. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo
House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price, R-Ga., joined at left by Vice-Chairman Todd Rokita, R-Ind., on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2016.

The Georgia Republican, who met with Trump in New York City earlier this month, is a longtime Obamacare critic and was one of the first House committee chairmen to endorse the presidential candidate. Click here to read more about the selection of Price.

Secretary of Transportation

Elaine Chao - Offer announced Nov. 29

PHOTO: Former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao arrives at Trump Tower, Nov. 21, 2016, in New York, to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo
Former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao arrives at Trump Tower, Nov. 21, 2016, in New York, to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.

Chao previously served as labor secretary for former President George W. Bush and was the only Cabinet official to serve through all eight years of his presidency. Click here to learn more about the selection of Chao.

Secretary of Treasury

Steven Mnuchin - Announced Nov. 30

PHOTO: Steven Mnuchin, national finance chairman of President-elect Donald Trumps campaign, walks in the lobby of Trump Tower, Nov. 14, 2016, in New York City.Evan Vucci/AP Photo
Steven Mnuchin, national finance chairman of President-elect Donald Trump's campaign, walks in the lobby of Trump Tower, Nov. 14, 2016, in New York City.

Mnuchin worked for 17 years at Goldman Sachs where he served as the chief information officer. He also founded the investment firm Dune Capital Management and the entertainment financing company RatPac-Dune Entertainment. Click here to learn more about the selection of Mnuchin.

Secretary of Commerce

Wilbur Ross - Announced Nov. 30

PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump meets with Wilbur Ross at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club, Nov. 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey.Dom Emmert/AFP/Getty Images
President-elect Donald Trump meets with Wilbur Ross at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club, Nov. 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Ross is a billionaire investor and founder of the investment firm W.L. Ross and Co. Ross has been described as the "King of Bankruptcy" for his work restructuring failed companies, and was a key economic adviser to Trump during his run for the presidency. Click here to learn more about Ross.

Secretary of Defense

Gen. James Mattis (Ret.) - Announced Dec. 1

PHOTO: Retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis speaks during the DIRECTV and Operation Gratitude day of service at Caesars Palace, July 23, 2015 in Las Vegas. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images
Retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis speaks during the DIRECTV and Operation Gratitude day of service at Caesars Palace, July 23, 2015 in Las Vegas.

Mattis retired from the Marine Corps in 2013 following a storied 41-year career that included leading U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq and in Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War. He most recently served as head of U.S. Central Command. In addition to his nomination requiring Senate confirmation, Congress would also have to pass a special law to exempt Mattis from the requirement that commissioned officers be out of active duty at least seven years before serving as defense secretary. Congress passed a measure last week to expedite that process. Click here to learn more about Mattis.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Dr. Ben Carson – Offer announced Dec. 5

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hands with former presidential candidate Ben Carson as he receives his endorsement at the Mar-A-Lago Club on March 11, 2016 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hands with former presidential candidate Ben Carson as he receives his endorsement at the Mar-A-Lago Club on March 11, 2016 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, was once Trump’s rival during the 2016 Republican primaries and now serves as the vice chairman on the Trump transition team. He has never held elected office or worked in government. Click here to learn more about the selection of Carson.

Secretary of Department of Homeland Security

Gen. John Kelly - Announced Dec. 12

PHOTO: In this photo taken Jan. 8, 2016, Gen. John Kelly speaks to reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo
In this photo taken Jan. 8, 2016, Gen. John Kelly speaks to reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon.

Kelly is a retired four-star general and the former commander of U.S. Southern Command. In addition to his experience leading troops overseas, he is known for his strong knowledge of border issues and the drug trade in South and Central America. Click here to read more about Kelly.

Secretary of the Interior

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont. - Announced Dec. 15

PHOTO: Rep. Ryan Zinke speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 18, 2016.J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo
Rep. Ryan Zinke speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 18, 2016.

Zinke is the member of Congress from Montana and a retired Navy SEAL. Zinke endorsed Trump for president back in May. Click here to learn more about Zinke.

Donald Trump Jr., an avid hunter and outdoorsman, was involved in the Interior secretary selection process, including telephone calls and meetings with the candidates, according to a source familiar with the process.

Secretary of Energy

Rick Perry - Announced Dec. 14

PHOTO: Rick Perry smiles as he leaves Trump Tower, Dec. 12, 2016, in New York.Kathy Willens/AP Photo
Rick Perry smiles as he leaves Trump Tower, Dec. 12, 2016, in New York.

The former Texas governor will lead the federal agency he said he wanted to eliminate but couldn't name in his famous "oops" moment during a 2011 GOP primary debate. Click here to learn more about Perry.

There have been several other high-profile picks for positions considered Cabinet-level:

Chief of Staff

Reince Priebus - Appointed Nov. 13. This is the only Cabinet-level position that does not need Senate confirmation.

PHOTO: Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus speaks in National Harbor, Md., March 4, 2016. Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus speaks in National Harbor, Md., March 4, 2016.

The selection of Priebus as Trump's chief of staff was the first Cabinet-level announcement. Click here to read more about the Republican National Committee chairman and his role in Trump's campaign.

Ambassador to the United Nations

Gov. Nikki Haley - Offer announced on Nov. 23. This position requires Senate confirmation.

PHOTO: South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley speaks during the 2016 National Lawyers Convention sponsored by the Federalist Society in Washington, Nov. 18, 2016.Mandel Ngan/Getty Images
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley speaks during the 2016 National Lawyers Convention sponsored by the Federalist Society in Washington, Nov. 18, 2016.

Haley, the child of Indian immigrants, brings diversity to the nascent administration but has had little international experience as governor of South Carolina. Click here to read more about Haley.

Administrator of Small Business Administration

Linda McMahon - Announced Dec. 7

PHOTO: Former Republican Party Senate candidate Linda McMahon speaks to the media at Trump Tower in New York City, Nov. 30, 2016.Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images
Former Republican Party Senate candidate Linda McMahon speaks to the media at Trump Tower in New York City, Nov. 30, 2016.

Linda McMahon is the co-founder and former CEO of WWE, and prior to the announcement was an adviser to global businesses as part of APCO Worldwide's International Advisory Council. McMahon also served on the Connecticut Board of Education and serves on the boards of Sacred Heart University and the Close Up Foundation. She was a top donor to Trump through his campaign. She ran for the U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012, losing both times.

Administrator of Environmental Protection Agency

Scott Pruitt - Announced Dec. 7

PHOTO: Scott Pruitt, Attorney General of Oklahoma, arrives in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York City, Nov. 28, 2016.Behar Anthony/EPA
Scott Pruitt, Attorney General of Oklahoma, arrives in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York City, Nov. 28, 2016.

Pruitt is the Oklahoma Attorney General and has been a critic against the EPA. Pruitt's actions largely mirror Trump's own rhetoric on the campaign trail, framing the EPA as an all-too-powerful agency pursuing an ideological agenda based on what he considers dubious science. Click here to learn more about the selection of Pruitt.

And then there were two other early announcements that are senior positions but outside of the Cabinet:

National Security Advisor (non-Cabinet senior position)

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.) - Offer announced Nov. 18

PHOTO: Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn speaks at the Intelligence and National Security Alliances Intelligence Community Summit, Sept. 12, 2013, in Washington.Win McNamee/Getty Images
Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn speaks at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance's Intelligence Community Summit, Sept. 12, 2013, in Washington.

Flynn was a prominent campaign surrogate for Trump throughout the election cycle, often introducing the candidate at rallies and appearing on television in support of Trump. Click here to read more about Flynn.

CIA Director (non-Cabinet agency position)

Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan. - Offer announced Nov. 18. This position requires Senate confirmation.

PHOTO: Representative Michael Mike Pompeo, a Republican from Kansas, pauses during an interview in Washington, Sept. 20, 2013. Julia Schmalz/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Representative Michael "Mike" Pompeo, a Republican from Kansas, pauses during an interview in Washington, Sept. 20, 2013.

Pompeo, who supported Sen. Marco Rubio during the GOP primaries, represents Kansas’ 4th Congressional District. Click here to learn more about Pompeo.

For the remaining cabinet positions that have not been formally announced, ABC News has compiled two lists of potential appointees.

"Contenders" are people whom ABC News has reporting on to indicate that they are being considered for positions.

"Possible Contenders" are names that have surfaced in the media and/or could make sense given experience or connections to the incoming administration.

Here is a list of the possibilities:


Secretary of Agriculture

Contenders:
  • Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D.
  • Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue
  • Idaho Gov. Butch Otter
  • Elsa Murano, former Texas A&M University president

    • Possible Contenders:

    • Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner
    • Rep. Tim Huelskamp, R-Kan.

    Secretary of Veterans Affairs

    Contenders:
    • Adm. Michelle Howard
    • Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin
    • Former Sen. Scott Brown
    • Pete Hegseth, former chief executive of Concerned Veterans for America
    • Gen. Ann Dunwoody
    • Former Coast Guard Adm. Thad Allen
    • Delos "Toby" Cosgrove, GEO of the Cleveland Clinic
    • Luis Quinonez, businessman

