President Donald Trump's eldest son is will meet with the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.

Donald Trump Jr. will meet with the committee during a closed-door session.

The meeting is expected to relate to a meeting that Trump Jr., 39, had with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign under the promise of receiving damaging information about Hillary Clinton, who was his father's opponent at the time.

Trump Jr.’s legal team released a statement saying that they "look forward to a professional and productive meeting and appreciate the opportunity to assist the committee."

Trump Jr. does not have a role in his father's administration and jointly runs his family businesses alongside his brother Eric Trump.

The meeting in question took place in June 2016, more than a month after his father became the presumptive Republican nominee. Music publicist Rob Goldstone, whom Trump Jr. knew through the 2013 Miss Universe pageant that was held in Russia, reached out to Trump Jr. about the meeting that eventually included Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

In the initial email to arrange the meeting, Goldstone wrote that a client of his "offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father."

Trump Jr. said that he asked his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort to attend the meeting, which was held in Trump Tower. Trump Jr. denied gaining any information about Clinton from the meeting.

The meeting was publicly disclosed in early July 2017, and Trump Jr. released several differing statements about the meeting before releasing copies of the emails that show the scheduling of the meeting.

