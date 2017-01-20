Throughout the lengthy presidential campaign and after the election, Donald Trump made many promises to the American people.

Now, ABC News is looking at some of the promises that the president-elect has made to the American people before his inauguration and how those statements have changed since he declared his candidacy. We plan to follow his progress on 13 of his best-known and widest-reaching promises as he occupies the Oval Office.

Once Trump and his administration start taking action on these 13 promises we have selected, we will update their statuses below. Each will be classified in one of the following seven categories: broken, untouched, changed, discussed, unclear, in progress, and kept.

1. Muslim Ban

One of the most controversial of Trump’s propositions was to, in some way, ban some Muslims from entering the United States, in what he claimed was an effort to combat radical Islamic terrorism. His position on this has evolved over time:

-Dec. 7, 2015: A TOTAL SHUTDOWN OF MUSLIMS ENTERING THE US - Trump calls “for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”

-Dec. 8. 2015: DOESN’T APPLY TO AMERICANS OR SPORTS STARS - Trump told “Good Morning America” that U.S. citizens who are Muslim would be allowed back in the country. That same day, he told the Washington Post that foreign leaders who are Muslim and athletes headed to the U.S. for sports competitions would also be exempt, though he did not specify what level of government officials or what level of athlete he meant.

-March 30, 2016: SOME EXEMPTIONS - In the days and months that followed, he listed various groups -- from foreign leaders to sports stars to his friends who are “very rich Muslims” -- who would be exempt from the hypothetical ban.

-May 11, 2016: THE BAN WOULD BE TEMPORARY - Trump says it would be a "temporary ban ... hasn't been called for yet. Nobody's done it. This is just a suggestion until we find out what's going on."

-June 12, 2016: THE BAN WOULD BE SPECIFIC - Following the Pulse nightclub shooting, Trump made another change to his proposed ban, saying that it would focus on individuals from "areas of the world where there is a proven history of terrorism against the United States, Europe or our allies" as opposed to all Muslims.

2. Obamacare

Trump called for the Affordable Care Act, Obama’s landmark healthcare legislation, to be repealed and replaced throughout the campaign and carried that concept through his transition but began to suggest that the sweeping changes he proposed may not impact every part of the existing legislation.

-Oct. 25, 2016: REITERATES PLAN TO REPEAL AND REPLACE - “As soon as we take office it's America First again. That begins with immediately repealing and replacing Obamacare….. We’re gonna repeal it, we’re gonna replace it and we’re gonna get you great, great healthcare at a fraction of the cost,” Trump said at a rally in Tallahassee, Florida.

-Nov. 11, 2016: SAYS HE MAY KEEP TWO PROVISIONS - Trump said during a Wall Street Journal interview that he may be open to keeping at least two parts of the legislation -- the portion of the law that stops insurers from charging more due to pre-existing conditions and the portion that allows young adults to stay on their parents’ insurance plans until they are 26 years old -- after meeting and speaking with President Obama days after the election.

-Jan. 11, 2017: TWEAKING TALKING POINTS - Even as Congress has started to take steps to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, Republicans have not united behind a specific replacement plan, and Trump maintains that the switch from the Affordable Care Act to the replacement will take place “essentially simultaneously.” In the subsequent days, he said that there will be “insurance for everybody.”

3. Build the Wall

A hallmark of the Trump campaign from the beginning was a tough stance on immigration -- suggesting some undocumented immigrants are criminals and a drain on resources and disorder. The main solution he proposed, which immediately garnered controversy, was “the wall,” for which he later said Mexico would pay.

-June 16, 2015: THE WALL IS INTRODUCED - The promise to build the wall dates back to the day that Trump announced his presidential run. “I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I'll build them very inexpensively, I will build a great, great wall on our southern border. And I will have Mexico pay for that wall,” he said in response to a question after his announcement speech.

-April 5, 2016: MEXICO IS GOING TO PAY - Trump first introduced the idea that he would force Mexico to pay for the wall by blocking immigrants in the U.S. from sending money home, and canceling visas unless Mexico makes a one-time payment of $5 billion to $10 billion to the U.S.

-Aug. 31, 2016: TRUMP GOES TO MEXICO - The then-Republican nominee made a trip to Mexico and met with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. During a joint press conference that immediately followed their meeting, Trump said, "we didn't discuss who pays for the wall."

-Oct. 22, 2016: SUGGESTS MEXICO WILL REIMBURSE THE U.S. - Trump appeared to alter his plan at a rally in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 22, when he said he’s operating “with the full understanding that the country of Mexico will be reimbursing the United States for the full cost of such a wall.”

-Jan. 11, 2017: WAVES OFF QUESTIONS ABOUT PAYMENT PLAN - At his first press conference in months, Trump remained committed to the wall, but said, as in his October rally, that the plan was for Mexico to reimburse the United States. “What’s the difference,” he asked. “I want to get the wall started."

4. Deport Undocumented Immigrants

Trump has made stopping and reversing undocumented immigration a hallmark of his campaign and national security strategy.

-Sept. 27, 2015: PROPOSED 'HUMANE' DEPORTATION PLAN - During an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, Trump said that he would order the millions of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. "We're rounding 'em up in a very humane way, in a very nice way. And they're going to be happy because they want to be legalized. And, by the way, I know it doesn't sound nice. But not everything is nice," he said.

-Aug. 31, 2016: SPECIAL DEPORTATION TASK FORCE - Another aspect of the plan includes the creation of a special force dedicated to deportations. "Within [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], I am going to create a new special deportation task force focused on identifying and quickly removing the dangerous criminal illegal immigrants in America who have evaded justice," he said at a speech in Phoenix where he addressed immigration.

-Oct. 24, 2016: FOCUS SHIFTS TO CRIMINALS - He said that he plans to "begin swiftly to remove all criminal aliens from our country. So we have many illegal immigrants in our country who are criminals, convicted criminals, murderers, drugs lords, gang members." He repeated this promise, with a focus on immigrants who are criminals throughout the remainder of the campaign.

-Nov. 21, 2016: HOW HE’S GOING TO DO IT - He offered a specific detail of his plan when he released a video on social media talking about what he hopes to achieve during his first 100 days in office, where he said that "On immigration, I will direct the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs that undercut the American Worker."

5. Defeat ISIS

Trump has taken an aggressive stance towards ISIS as well as what he believes is the ideology that allowed it to flourish - “radical Islamic terrorism.”

-April 27, 2016: FOREIGN POLICY SPEECH - One of Trump’s formal policy speeches was focused around ISIS, wherein he said “their days are numbered. I won’t tell them where and I won’t tell them how. We, as a nation, must be more unpredictable.”

-Sept. 6, 2016: CALLING ON HIS ADVISERS - During a speech in North Carolina, Trump said his top generals “will have 30 days to submit to the Oval Office a plan for soundly and quickly defeating ISIS. We have no choice.”

-Sept. 7, 2016: SAYS HE HAS A PLAN - Trump reiterated the emphasis he says he is putting on secrecy around his plan to defeat ISIS during NBC’s “Commander in Chief” forum. “I have a plan, but I don't want to... If I win, I don't want to broadcast to the enemy exactly what my plan is,” he said, noting that “if I like” the plans submitted by his generals, it may lead to “a combination of my plan and the generals’ plan.”

6. Get Rid of NAFTA and the TPP

Trump said he plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), initiated in 1994 by then-President Bill Clinton, and withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on his first day in office. The real estate mogul regularly discussed the trade deals on the campaign trail, saying that changes would help American workers and businesses.

-May 7, 2016: RALLYING CRY - Trump slammed the deals at a rally in Spokane, Washington, calling NAFTA “a disaster” but warned that the TPP “is going to be worse, so we will stop it.”

-Early Dec., 2016: AIDE SUGGESTS IT WON’T BE SCRAPPED - The Hill reports that in early December, Trump transition team senior advisor Anthony Scaramucci said that they do not intend to completely scrap NAFTA. "I don’t think we’re looking to rip up NAFTA as much as we are looking to right-size it and make it fairer," Scaramucci said.

7. Scrap Iran Deal

Trump frequently assailed the Obama administration as being filled with bad negotiators and cited his own prowess in making deals, including his vow to re-negotiate the Iran nuclear deal, which Obama and then-Secretary of State John Kerry negotiated in 2015.

-July 16, 2015: NOT A FAN - Trump tweeted that the Iran deal “poses a direct national security threat. It must be stopped in Congress. Stand up Republicans!”

-Jan. 15, 2017: TRUMP TEAM SUGGESTS POSSIBLE CHANGE FOLLOWING PUSHBACK FROM IRAN - After Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in December 2016 that he plans to resist any U.S. changes to the agreement, Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus indicated that the deal may not be abandoned after all during an interview with ABC News, saying “I'm not here to declare one way or the other ultimately where this is going to go.”

8. Tax Cuts and 25 Million New Jobs

One of Trump’s key campaign promises was improving the tax environment for middle class citizens. The plan includes cutting the number of tax brackets from seven to four (including one that pays nothing), lowering the business tax to 15 percent and increasing the standard deduction, among other changes.

-Oct. 22, 2016: CONTRACT WITH THE VOTERS - During a rally in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Trump touted his "Middle Class Tax Relief and Simplification Act," which he said would be "designed to grow the economy 4 percent per year and create at least 25 million new jobs through massive tax reduction and simplification in combination with trade reform, regulatory relief and lifting the restrictions on American energy."

9. Pro-Second Amendment Supreme Court

One of the most pressing matters facing Trump is to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left open by the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

-May 18, 2016: PUTS FORTH HIS LIST - Trump released a list of 11 possible judicial nominees, and then he added 10 others to that list in September.

-Nov. 4. 2016: HINTS THERE MAY BE MORE THAN ONE - Trump has speculated about how there could be more vacancies to fill, depending on how long the current justices remain on the bench. "Justice Scalia died very unexpectedly. We have one," he said at an event in Wilmington. "The next president could appoint as many as three, four, I mean there’s even a scenario it could be five. If we don’t get this right we will not have a country."

10. Bring Back Blue Collar Jobs

Trump stressed the importance of creating new jobs and keeping existing jobs in the U.S. as part of his plan to "Make America Great Again." He specifically named the coal, steel and manufacturing industries as ones where it will be vital for employees to hold on to their jobs.

-May 26. 2016: ENERGY PLAYS KEY ROLE - In his “America First Energy Plan,” Trump connected U.S. energy independence with job creation. “The oil and natural gas industry supports 10 million high-paying Americans jobs and can create another 400,000 new jobs per year,” he said.

-Oct. 30, 2016: KEY INDUSTRIES - "The miners are going back to work in Wyoming and in West Virginia and in Ohio. And, by the way, the steel workers, too," Trump said at a rally in Greeley, Colorado.

11. Rebuild the Country’s Aging Infrastructure

Trump has repeatedly called for nationwide improvements to infrastructure, saying how such projects are not only necessary but would help provide jobs and an economic boost.

-Nov. 9, 2016: VICTORY SPEECH - He reiterated his dedication to the issue, saying during his victory speech on election night that the country's infrastructure "will become, by the way, second to none, and we will put millions of our people back to work as we rebuild it.”

-Nov. 21, 2016: TRANSITION PLANS ANNOUNCED - Trump’s transition team revealed plans to “invest $550 billion to ensure we can export our goods and move our people faster and safer,” the transition website says.

12. School Choice and Ending Common Core

Trump called to "get rid of Common Core” in an effort to "[bring] education local," as he said repeatedly in his campaign speeches. His campaign website states that Trump wants to “immediately add an additional federal investment of $20 billion towards school choice” and “give states the option to allow those funds to follow students to public or private schools they attend.”

-Nov. 23, 2016: SECRETARY PICK - Trump's apparent dedication to pushing for school choice goes beyond campaign talk: he selected Betsy DeVos, a Michigan education activist and major GOP donor, as his nominee for secretary of education. She is currently the chairwoman of the American Federation for Children, a school choice advocacy group.

13. Paying for NATO

Trump has repeatedly said America is footing too much of the bill for the intergovernmental military alliance's actions and his language on the issue has varied throughout the campaign.

July 21, 2016: SAYS US MAY NOT DEFEND NATO COUNTRIES - Trump immediately raised eyebrows and drew bipartisan condemnation during the campaign when he threatened not to honor the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s mutual defense pact if countries did not pay what he considers their fair share.

-Jan. 15, 2017: CALLS IT ‘OBSOLETE’ - In a joint interview with two European newspapers, Trump reiterated his earlier beliefs that he was correct in saying that the military alliance is obsolete.