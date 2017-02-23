Education Secretary Betsy DeVos slams Obama's transgender bathroom rule as 'overreach'

Feb 23, 2017, 1:58 PM ET
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said she supports President Trump's rollback of Obama administration guidelines on transgender students' choice of bathrooms in schools.

During a Q&A at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, DeVos said the previous president's guidance issued last year to public schools was a "very huge example of the Obama administration's overreach."

She said, however, "It's our job to protect students" and "to protect personal freedoms."

