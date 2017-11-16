Federal judge declares mistrial in Menendez's corruption case

Nov 16, 2017, 1:13 PM ET
PHOTO: Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) arrives at federal court for his trial on corruption charges, Sept. 6, 2017, in Newark, N.J.Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) arrives at federal court for his trial on corruption charges, Sept. 6, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Menendez is accused of accepting bribes in regard to his relationship with campaign donor Salomon Melgen, a Florida-based ophthalmologist.

A federal judge in New Jersey today declared a mistrial in the corruption case of Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., after the jury indicated it was deadlocked on all counts.

"We have each tried to look at this case from different viewpoints, but still feel strongly in our positions, nor are we willing to move away from our strong convictions," jurors told U.S. District Judge William Walls when he polled them in his chambers.

The judge had earlier indicated he would not seek a partial verdict.

