Flynn and Trump lawyer subpoenaed over Russia investigation

The House intelligence committee approved subpoenas for two individuals as a part of the ongoing investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election: former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen.

The subpoenas require both Flynn and Cohen to testify before the committee, as well as turn over personal documents and business records.

"We hope and expect that anyone called to testify or provide documents will comply with that request, so that we may gain all the information within the scope of our investigation," Reps. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, and Adam Schiff, D-California, said in a statement. "We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead."

Both Flynn and Cohen have resisted the committee's requests for their testimony.

Flynn had previously declined the committee's invitation to speak with them and provide documents on the issue. In March, he offered to be interviewed by the committee if he would receive immunity from prosecution in return, but congressional investigators said they would not make a deal with Flynn at that time.

Flynn also declined the Senate intelligence committee's request for an interview, and on May 22 rejected their subpoena for documents, citing the Fifth Amendment constitutional protection against self-incrimination.

Cohen said Tuesday that he had declined to participate in both the House and Senate intelligence committee investigations.

“I declined the invitation to participate, as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered,” Cohen told ABC News in an email Tuesday.

However, Cohen said Tuesday that he would gladly testify if subpoenaed because he has "nothing to hide."

Organizations associated with Flynn and Cohen -- Flynn Intel Group LLC and Cohen & Associates -- were issued subpoenas as investigators believe business entities are not afforded 5th Amendment protections.

There were seven subpoenas related to the investigation issued today in total: four on the Russia probe and three related to unmasking requests. All of the subpoenas were signed by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

The subpoenas related to the committee’s unmasking investigation were issued by Nunes alone. While Nunes has recused himself from the Russia investigation due to his handling of classified information, he has not recused himself from the unmasking probe.

The action to issue the unmasking subpoenas "would have been taken without the Minority's agreement. Any prior requests for information would have been undertaken without the Minority's knowledge," a senior Democratic intelligence committee aide told ABC News.