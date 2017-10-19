Greg Pence, an older brother of Vice President Mike Pence, appears to be preparing a run for Congress in Indiana’s 6th District.

Interested in Mike Pence? Add Mike Pence as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Mike Pence news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The seat was represented by the vice president for more than 10 years before he became governor of the state, and is currently represented by Rep. Luke Messer, who is seeking the U.S. Senate seat occupied by Democrat Joe Donnelly.

In paperwork filed with the IRS, “Greg Pence for Congress Inc.” was formed to “establish a federal principal campaign committee exempt from federal income tax under Section 527 of the Internal Revenue Code, for purposes of conducting a campaign in 2018 for the election of Greg Pence as United States Representative in Indiana.”

Mike Wolanin/The Republic, Columbus, Indiana

Greg Pence also submitted a statement of candidacy today, according to paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission

Greg Pence is currently serving as the statewide finance chairman for Messer’s Senate campaign.

A spokesperson for Messer’s Senate campaign did not immediately respond when asked for comment by ABC News.

Craig Kunkle is listed as the point of contact and custodian of records for Greg Pence's committee. Mr. Kunkle did not immediately reply when asked for comment by ABC News.

If Greg Pence does enter the race, he would have instant name recognition in the district. Other candidates for the GOP nomination in the district include State Sen. Mike Crider and businessman Jonathan Lamb.

Democrats in the state pounced on the news.

"If you thought one Pence was damaging enough to our state's economy, wait until you see what a second can do. Mike Pence was so blinded by his political ambition that he divided the state, cost our economy $60 million and set himself on track to lose the governorship had he not been parachuted out," Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody wrote in a statement. "Now comes Greg Pence, so blinded by his own ambitions that he's willing to overlook the damage his brother caused to the Indiana economy. Voters must hope that he doesn't represent a second helping of that harm."

Democrats, however, face long odds to win the seat. President Trump won Indiana's 6th District by more than 40 points in the 2016 presidential election.