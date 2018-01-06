Enough with the polarizing political chatter on cable TV.

That's the message from a nationwide health club chain that has pulled 24-hour cable news networks from TVs at its 128 locations because the "consistently negative or politically charged content" doesn't mesh with the company's "healthy way of life philosophy."

Life Time Fitness, which has 128 locations, said in a statement posted to its Twitter account, "The decision to remove the national cable network news stations resulted from significant member feedback received over time and our commitment to provide family oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content."

The statement continues, "It always is our goal to meet the majority of members' expressed requests and we believe this change is consistent with the desires of overall membership as well as our healthy way of life philosophy."

The Chanhassen, Minnesota-based chain has removed CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNBC from its televisions.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, USA, A&E, Discovery, HGTV, ESPN and local over-the-air stations remain.

Life Time Fitness spokeswoman Natalie Bushaw told the newspaper, "clubs do have flexibility to air programs of interest in their club, such as local sporting events from college to pro teams.”

Club member Peter Glessing, who works out at the St. Louis Park, Minnesota, location told the Star Tribune, "As someone who enjoys consuming news and politics, I’m disappointed that Life Time is limiting this option for members. I often time my workout to a particular news program I enjoy to serve as an extra motivation for exercising.”