What Some Hillary Clinton Supporters Plan on Doing on Inauguration Day

It will be a tough pill to swallow for some Hillary Clinton supporters.

In the presidential inaugural ceremony on the west front of the Capitol, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president on Friday. And 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will be in attendance -- at a ceremony she and her supporters had hoped would be for her.

It’s custom for former presidents and former first ladies to attend the presidential inaugural ceremony and the Clintons are honoring that tradition, even though it was a bitter and divisive election.

“The fact that Hillary Clinton is going shows a lot of class and grace under what will be certainly a difficult circumstance for her,” Jay Jacobs, a Clinton supporter and donor, told ABC News. “My view is, if she can do that then all of us who support her have to act in the same spirit.”

But that may not be the case.

Some Clinton supporters are not following their candidate’s example, skipping town for the inauguration.

“I talked to a number of Clinton supporters. I know lots of people who said they’re not watching [the inauguration],” Jacobs told ABC News. “I have lots of friends who said they’re leaving town, not Washington -- literally out of the country.”

The same can be said for two former Clinton campaign staffers who do not plan to be in Washington, D.C., for the festivities surrounding Trump’s inauguration.

Ian Sams, who worked for the Clinton campaign and currently lives in D.C., said he's headed to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the weekend.

He said a weekend away "is not how I'd planned on spending" inauguration, adding, “Obviously it is a disappointing day for those of us who gave it all to try to elect Hillary Clinton. So, we may escape town, hit the beach or the mountains, and have a few drinks.”

Sams said he does plan to tune in for Trump’s inaugural address.

Jesse Lehrich, another former Clinton staffer, said he won’t be making the trip to D.C. to see Trump sworn in.

Like Sams, Lehrich said he will catch Trump’s inaugural address on TV Friday afternoon.

But Sams said Clinton supporters aren’t giving up just because their candidate wasn’t elected to the highest office.

“After this weekend we’re all getting right back in the arena to keep fighting for what we think is right,” he said.