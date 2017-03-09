Hillary Clinton: Women's voices 'have never been more vital'

Hillary Clinton is slowly but surely returning to the spotlight.

For the second day in a row, the former Democratic presidential nominee made a public appearance. On Wednesday night, she delivered brief remarks at the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards in Washington, D.C. She founded the organization while she was first lady, and they honored her on their 20th anniversary)

Dressed in red, the official color for International Women's Day, Clinton told the largely female audience that women's voices have "never been more vital" than right now.

"Our voices have always been vital but they have never been more vital than they are right now. Not just in far away countries but right here," Clinton said at the annual event held at the Kennedy Center.

"And we are just getting started," she added to applause.

Clinton also praised the women who participated in International Women's Day, which she said feels particularly "significant" this year.

"International Women’s Day is always important but this year it feels even more significant," she said. "A day to recognize that women have always been on the front lines of the most important fights unfolding around us."

Clinton, quoting her role model Eleanor Roosevelt, also seemed to offer up some advice to women -- and herself -- about how to cope with the current political climate.

She told the crowd that this past weekend she went with some friends to visit Mrs. Roosevelt's home in the Hudson Valley. On this trip, she said, she was reminded of this Mrs. Roosevelt quote: "You gain strength courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself I have lived through this horror, I can take the next thing that comes along."

"Now think about that in your own lives and the lives of those you know and care about," Clinton said. "Of course those words resonate on a personal level, but they ring true on a much a larger scale as well."

"These are uncertain, even trying times. But as we all stop to look fear in the face the result has not only been passion but action," she continued. "And I have never been more confident that we can take the next thing that comes along and move forward with optimism into a better future for women, for men, for all."

Clinton made no mention of Trump or of the campaign directly. She did draw laughter simply by the mention of Twitter, however.

"Those of you who are on Twitter," she said pausing almost for comedic affect as the crowd laughed.