HUD could remove anti-discrimination language from mission statement

The Department of Housing and Urban Development confirmed Wednesday that it is revising its mission statement, which could no longer include language about anti-discrimination programs.

The agency confirmed that a draft of the new mission statement reads "HUD’s mission is to ensure Americans have access to fair, affordable housing and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency, thereby strengthening our communities and nation."

The proposed draft removes references to anti-discrimination efforts.

A HUD spokesman confirmed that the agency is looking at changes to its mission statement but that it would still continue that type of work.

"As in previous Administrations, HUD is considering modest changes to the Department’s mission statement to make it a more clear and concise expression of the historic work this agency performs on behalf of the American people," HUD's Communications Director Raffi Williams said in a statement. "You can be sure of one thing—any mission statement for this Department will embody the principle of fairness as a central element of everything that we do. HUD has been, is now, and will always be committed to ensuring inclusive housing, free from discrimination for all Americans."

Our statement on the changes to HUD’s mission. pic.twitter.com/DW0cJjN2qh — HUDgov (@HUDgov) March 7, 2018

HUD 's main goals are to ensure quality, affordable housing are available for people all over the country, according to its most recent strategic plan. The agency provides grants to fight housing discrimination and investigates possible violations of fair housing laws.

The agency's current mission statement reads that the agency's mission is to "create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. HUD is working to strengthen the housing market to bolster the economy and protect consumers; meet the need for quality affordable rental homes; utilize housing as a platform for improving quality of life; build inclusive and sustainable communities free from discrimination, and transform the way HUD does business."

That statement was written in 2010 and HUD said it was also revised in 2003, indicating that both the Obama and George W. Bush administrations made changes.

Under the Trump administration, the agency is working to make its mission more "clear and concise," according to its statement, which could include removing language about discrimination.

The Huffington Post first reported that a memo to employees this week said that the changes were being made to better match the priorities of the administration and Secretary Ben Carson.

The Huffington Post reported that the memo included language for a new statement but HUD said it was a draft and nothing is final.