Members of the House Intelligence Committee investigating Russia election interference will question White House senior adviser Jared Kushner today on Capitol Hill.

Kushner, who is also President Trump's son-in-law, was interviewed Monday by Senate Intelligence Committee staff, and denied colluding with Russia during the presidential campaign in an 11-page statement released before the session.

"The record and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper," Kushner said in a statement outside the White House Monday after his closed-door interview.

"I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so," he said. "I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses."

In today's closed-door session, Reps. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Tom Rooney, R-Fla., will lead questioning for Republicans, according to Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the committee, will play the same role for Democrats.

Other members who are present at the start of the interview will have the opportunity to question Kushner, but it's unclear how many lawmakers will actually get to do so.

Kushner's attorneys have told the panel they will have a "limited" amount of time with President Trump's son-in-law, Schiff told reporters Monday evening, and will have to plan accordingly.

"We have to figure out the allocation of time," he said.

The California Democrat has not ruled out bring Kushner back before the committee for additional interview sessions or a public hearing.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters Monday the interview is a "preliminary" appearance, while Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called on Kushner to testify publicly.

Kushner will be under oath for today’s interview, according to a committee source, which is expected to last roughly two hours.

House members spent Monday reviewing Kushner's statement about his meetings and interactions with Russian officials during the presidential campaign.

While several members approached by ABC News Monday declined to share their questions before Kushner's appearance, Kushner is expected to face questions about his controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer set up by Donald Trump Jr. in June of 2016, along with his meeting in December with Kremlin-linked banker Sergey Gorkov.