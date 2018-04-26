Judge appoints independent referee to review records seized from Cohen

Judge Kimba Wood appointed an independent referee to determine which materials seized in the FBI’s raid of Michael Cohen properties are subject to the attorney-client privilege.

The judge expressed confidence in the integrity of federal prosecutors but said “a special master makes sense,” and named Barbara Jones, a former federal judge and former federal prosecutor now in private practice.

“She has all the points of view you’d want,” Wood said.

Michael Cohen was in court but remained silent.

Lead prosecutor Tom McKay referenced President Trump’s appearance on Fox & Friends Thursday morning in which the president appeared to distance himself from Cohen, noting the “limited nature of Cohen’s representation” expressed by some of his clients.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.