Kelly faces daunting task of reconnecting Trump to disillusioned GOP establishment

Among the big challenges that newly minted Chief of Staff John Kelly faces, repairing relationships inside the Republican Party is high on the list.

President Donald Trump’s already tenuous relationship with the establishment of the Republican Party was thrown into further doubt following the ouster of former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Priebus’ presence in the White House was once seen as among the few tethers still binding Trump to the Republican National Committee as he was one of the members of the president’s senior staff with the most experience in Washington politics.

Someone who could play peacemaker on Capitol Hill, Priebus utilized his close ties to key Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., but senior White House officials said his influence over time diminished within the West Wing.

This is where Kelly comes in: a military man tasked with getting a chaotic White House back on track. He exercised his influence on his first day on the job with the resignation of White House communications director and Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci just days after his hiring.

The resignation came amid concerns over Scaramucci’s addition to the West Wing’s senior staff. He put the acrimony and tensions among White House factions on full display last week when he took aim at Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in a foul-mouthed exchange with a reporter from The New Yorker.

Sources inside the White House told ABC News that Scaramucci offered his resignation Monday morning to the newly sworn in Kelly, with a request to be redeployed as chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank, to allow Kelly to assert his leadership in the West Wing.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday that Kelly “has the full authority to operate within the White House and all staff will report to him.”

Though Kelly has little legislative experience, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is confident the retired Marine Corps general will be able to communicate with members of Congress to effectively push the president’s legislative agenda forward.

“He understands the Congress very well,” Gingrich told ABC News, recalling Kelly’s experience as Marine liaison to the House of Representatives when he led the chamber. “Kelly brings order and effectiveness to White House operations. ... It is a deliberate change.”

A former Trump campaign adviser describes the current state of the GOP as a problem of elected officials not evolving to how Trump has morphed the party.

“The establishment doesn’t have anything to fear from Donald Trump but they should fear the electorate who doesn’t feel like they’re listening to them,” the former adviser said.

“This is a problem in the White House as well. They need someone who can craft some victories to put two or three wins under our belt,” the former adviser added, describing the current White House legislative strategy as “naïve,” unfocused” and “stupid.”

Gingrich predicts the shake-up could potentially spur Trump to reach out more to Democrats, though it's unclear whether any will be receptive.

“Trump will be forced to be more bipartisan for a range of issues but his base will remain Republican and the overwhelming bulk of his initiatives will be unacceptable to the left,” Gingrich said.

Deepening the divide between the president and his own party have been his recent attacks on his Republican colleagues in the Senate, with Trump recently calling them “total quitters” if they don’t hold another vote on health care reform. He has even resorted to taunting them, saying “they look like fools and are just wasting time.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who remains close with many conservative members of Congress has often had to act as an intermediary between the president and the Republican establishment, evident most recently in his efforts lobbying members in both the House and Senate on health care. Republicans on Capitol Hill are hopeful that Kelly’s discipline will bring focus to the president’s legislative agenda.

“Having Gen. Kelly in charge really helps. Focusing on health care,” Senator Lindsey Graham said on NBC’s "Today" when asked what the president could do to regain his confidence. “Focus on like a laser on trying to rally the Congress, working with governors of both parties to come up with a new way to deliver health care."

He added: "Discipline is what I’m looking for.”

In recent months, the president’s family members, including his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have also met with the RNC to discuss political strategy.

It’s no question the president’s relationship with the RNC has had its share of ups and downs, but the relationship mostly mended after Trump won the nomination and ultimately the presidency, largely in part due to the RNC’s ground game operation.

It will be a test for Kelly as he seeks to manage the internal crises in the White House, while at the same time working to assure and maintain support of establishment figures leading into the 2018 and 2020 elections.